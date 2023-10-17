Urbs Vita

Novae Technologiae revelatio et potentia AI

Science

SpaceX Falco 9 Set ad Duc 22 Starlink Satellites

ByMampho Brixiae

Oct 17, 2023
SpaceX Falco 9 Set ad Duc 22 Starlink Satellites

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to launch 22 Starlink internet satellites into orbit today from Florida’s Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. The launch is set to take place at 5:20 p.m. EDT, with several backup opportunities available if needed. Those interested can watch the launch live through SpaceX’s X account (formerly known as Twitter).

The first stage of the Falcon 9 rocket, which has previously flown on 16 missions, will return to Earth and land on the drone ship Just Read the Instructions approximately 8.5 minutes after launch. This launch will be one flight shy of the company’s reuse record, which was set just last month.

Approximately 65 minutes after launch, the Falcon 9’s upper stage will deploy the 22 Starlink satellites into space. SpaceX has been rapidly expanding its Starlink megaconstellation, with over 70 orbital missions launched in 2023 alone. Currently, there are nearly 4,900 operational Starlink satellites in orbit, and this launch will contribute to the continued growth of the constellation.

Starlink provides internet service to customers worldwide by beaming signals from the satellite network to receivers on the ground. By adding more satellites to the constellation, SpaceX aims to increase coverage and improve internet connectivity globally.

sources:
- Source Articulus: [Insert Source Article]
- Image Credit: SpaceX

By Mampho Brixiae

Related Post

Science

Maternus Microbiota ludit a crucial munere in Foetal Development, Study Shows

Oct 20, 2023 Mampho Brixiae
Science

Absentis Transitional Fossilium in Precambrian: Praeterea testimonium contra Darwinian Evolutionem

Oct 20, 2023 Robertus Andrews
Science

Mysteria Iovis Jet Stream inventae per NASA's James Webb Space Telescopia

Oct 20, 2023 Gabriel Botha

te desiderari

Science

Maternus Microbiota ludit a crucial munere in Foetal Development, Study Shows

Oct 20, 2023 Mampho Brixiae 0 Comments
Science

Absentis Transitional Fossilium in Precambrian: Praeterea testimonium contra Darwinian Evolutionem

Oct 20, 2023 Robertus Andrews 0 Comments
Science

Mysteria Iovis Jet Stream inventae per NASA's James Webb Space Telescopia

Oct 20, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

Aetas Spatium relinquit Marcum in Atmosphaerae Telluris

Oct 20, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments