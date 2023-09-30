Urbs Vita

Novae Technologiae revelatio et potentia AI

Science

SpaceX ponit Record cum 39th Duc Anni

ByRobertus Andrews

Oct 30, 2023
SpaceX ponit Record cum 39th Duc Anni

SpaceX achieved another milestone on Friday night when it successfully launched 22 Starlink satellites into lower Earth orbit from Florida’s Canaveral Space Force Station. This launch, which took place at the Space Launch Complex 40, marked the 39th time a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket took off from Cape Canaveral in 2021, setting a new record for the company.

The first stage of the Falcon 9 rocket, which had been previously used in 10 missions, safely returned to Earth approximately 8 minutes after liftoff. This successful retrieval showcases SpaceX’s commitment to reusable rocket technology, reducing the cost of space missions significantly.

The 22 Starlink satellites were deployed into orbit about 65 minutes after launch. These satellites are part of SpaceX’s ambitious plan to create mega constellations that will provide Internet service to remote areas around the world. Currently, SpaceX has 4,800 operational satellites, and the company has received approval for a total of 12,000 satellites.

With this launch, SpaceX also accomplished its 69th orbital mission across all of its launch sites, further demonstrating the company’s expertise and capability in the space industry.

SpaceX continues to push the boundaries of space exploration and technology, with frequent launches and innovative practices. The company’s commitment to reusability and expanding global connectivity is reshaping the future of space travel and communication.

sources:
– UPI: SpaceX breaks record with 39th launch of the year (Sept. 30, 2021)

By Robertus Andrews

Related Post

Science

Phisicis uti Telescopia ut observa Psychen Asteroid in Infrared

Oct 2, 2023 Robertus Andrews
Science

Regional Oceani data-Coegi exemplum essentiale pro congue, rubrum mare Study ostendit

Oct 2, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Science

Inquisitores Discover: Promittentes Curatio Hospitalis Superbug

Oct 2, 2023 Robertus Andrews

te desiderari

Science

Phisicis uti Telescopia ut observa Psychen Asteroid in Infrared

Oct 2, 2023 Robertus Andrews 0 Comments
Science

Regional Oceani data-Coegi exemplum essentiale pro congue, rubrum mare Study ostendit

Oct 2, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

Inquisitores Discover: Promittentes Curatio Hospitalis Superbug

Oct 2, 2023 Robertus Andrews 0 Comments
Science

Commercial Whaling in 20th century led to Damnum geneticae diversitatis in cete, Study Finds

Oct 2, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments