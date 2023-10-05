September 2023: A Record-Breking Month for Global Temperatures

The global temperature numbers for the month of September have been released, and the results are cause for concern. In the words of climate scientist Zeke Hausfather, September was “absolutely gobsmackingly bananas.” This sentiment is echoed by other climate experts, who describe the temperatures as “concerning” and “wild.”

Data compiled by climate researcher Zeke Hausfather reveals that September 2023 recorded a temperature anomaly of more than 0.5°C above the historical average baseline temperature. This makes it the hottest September on record, surpassing the previous monthly record by a significant margin. Notably, September was on average 1.8°C hotter than preindustrial levels, well above the Paris Agreement’s goal of limiting temperature rise to 1.5°C.

The extreme temperatures observed in September are indicative of the profound shifts occurring in our climate. Climate scientists attribute these temperature spikes to a combination of known factors, such as increased greenhouse gas emissions, as well as some uncertainties. One such uncertainty is the influence of El Niño, a cyclical natural process that transfers heat from the oceans to the atmosphere. While the effects of El Niño are still being studied, it is known to contribute to temperature variations.

Furthermore, scientists are investigating the potential impact of new regulations on climate patterns. For instance, restrictions on sulfur in shipping fuel have reduced air pollution but may have inadvertently resulted in less cloud cover, leading to higher temperatures. Additionally, the eruption of the Hunga Tonga volcano in the previous year may still be influencing temperatures, albeit minimally.

It is important to note that while September 2023 broke temperature records, this does not mean that the Paris Agreement’s temperature limit has been breached. The 1.5°C goal is meant to represent sustained temperatures, not those of a single month. However, the increasingly frequent occurrence of record-breaking temperatures raises concerns among scientists, as it indicates how rapidly we are approaching the Paris threshold.

Climate change impacts are already being felt, with more intense rainfall events, severe hurricanes, devastating wildfires, and the proliferation of infectious agents. The urgency of addressing climate change is underscored by the escalating climatic disruptions we are witnessing. It is not just a problem for future generations, but one that requires immediate action to mitigate its effects.

sources:

– Zeke Hausfather, climate researcher at Berkeley Earth

– Kristina Dahl, principal climate scientist at the Union of Concerned Scientists

– Kate Marvel, senior scientist at Project Drawdown

- Wired