Our understanding of planetary systems beyond our solar system continues to expand as NASA’s retired Kepler space telescope yields groundbreaking discoveries. The latest find is the Kepler-385 system, consisting of seven intriguing planets with unique characteristics.

One distinguishing feature of this system is the intense heat each planet experiences. Bathed in radiant heat from their host star, these planets surpass any in our solar system in terms of heat per unit area.

The Kepler-385 system stands out among its counterparts as all seven planets are larger than Earth yet smaller than Neptune. This makes it one of the rare systems known to contain more than six confirmed planets or planet candidates. The significance of this discovery is emphasized by the fact that it is part of a new Kepler catalog, which includes nearly 4,400 planet candidates and over 700 multi-planet systems.

Lead author Jack Lissauer of NASA’s Ames Research Center highlights the importance of this new catalog. With the most accurate list of Kepler planet candidates and their properties to date, astronomers can now delve deeper into understanding the characteristics of these exoplanets. Lissauer acknowledges the crucial role of the Kepler mission in revolutionizing our knowledge of exoplanets and how this catalog will contribute to further exploration.

The Kepler-385 system’s star, similar to our Sun but slightly larger and hotter, takes center stage. The two inner planets, slightly larger than Earth, are believed to have rocky compositions with the possibility of thin atmospheres. In contrast, the remaining five planets boast double Earth’s radius and are anticipated to be enveloped in dense atmospheres.

The comprehensive nature of this latest catalog enables us to gain unprecedented insights into the Kepler-385 system. While previous catalogs focused on determining the prevalence of exoplanets, this study widens the scope to deliver a detailed inventory of these captivating planets.

FAQ

Q: Quot planetae in systemate Kepler-385 sunt?

A: Kepler-385 Systema septem planetarum.

Q: How do the planets in the Kepler-385 system compare to those in our solar system?

A: Unlike our neighboring planets, all seven planets in this system are larger than Earth but smaller than Neptune.

Q: Quid est singulare de Keplero-385 ratio?

A: It is one of the few known planetary systems with more than six confirmed planets or planet candidates.

