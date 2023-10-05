Urbs Vita

Novae Technologiae revelatio et potentia AI

Science

Nova ars componit Imagines rationes ad Visualize Processus intracellulares

ByRobertus Andrews

Oct 5, 2023
Nova ars componit Imagines rationes ad Visualize Processus intracellulares

A team of researchers led by Peter Dahlberg at the SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory is developing a technique that combines the imaging methods of cryogenic electron tomography (cryo-ET) and super-resolution fluorescence microscopy to visualize intracellular processes in high detail. Dahlberg aims to merge the advantages of both techniques, allowing for the identification of specific biomolecules and a comprehensive view of their cellular context.

Super-resolution fluorescence microscopy is effective at tracking individual molecules, but it lacks information about the surrounding cellular environment. Cryo-ET, on the other hand, provides high-resolution images of cells but cannot pinpoint and track individual molecules. Dahlberg’s technique, called “super-resolved cryogenic correlative light and electron tomography,” addresses this limitation by overlaying images obtained through both methods to provide a clear visualization of the target molecule and its surroundings.

However, combining these techniques requires significant optimization and modifications to the microscope. Dahlberg and his team have been working on improving a focused ion beam milling system with an attached scanning electron microscope (FIB-SEM) to overcome challenges such as flash-freezing cells on a small grid and ensuring the compatibility of both imaging methods.

To accomplish this, Dahlberg has modified the FIB-SEM by adding an optical microscope. This modification allows for the collection of fluorescence microscopy data without having to move the grid, thus minimizing potential damage and contamination.

The team has already used this technique to study the behavior of proteins within Caulobacter crescentus bacterial cells, which undergo asymmetric division. The results have provided valuable insights into intracellular processes and have the potential to shed light on similar mechanisms in human cells.

Dahlberg and his team are excited to fully utilize the modified microscope and continue advancing the technique. By combining cryo-ET and super-resolution fluorescence microscopy, they aim to unravel the mysteries of molecular machines that drive fundamental cellular processes.

Source: Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (2020), DOI: 10.1073/pnas.2001849117

By Robertus Andrews

Related Post

Science

Momentum Cookie Consensus et Privacy in Online Marketing

Oct 7, 2023 Robertus Andrews
Science

Rupes mundi: Detegens occulta stella Nativitas

Oct 7, 2023 Robertus Andrews
Science

Perseverantia Rover's Destination Next: Jurabi Point

Oct 7, 2023 Gabriel Botha

te desiderari

Science

Momentum Cookie Consensus et Privacy in Online Marketing

Oct 7, 2023 Robertus Andrews 0 Comments
Science

Rupes mundi: Detegens occulta stella Nativitas

Oct 7, 2023 Robertus Andrews 0 Comments
Science

Perseverantia Rover's Destination Next: Jurabi Point

Oct 7, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

James Webb Space Telescopium mirabiles inventiones de primis galaxiarum ostendit

Oct 7, 2023 Robertus Andrews 0 Comments