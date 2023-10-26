Origines hypotheticae Primatis Cerebri Development Revelata per cerebrum Organoid Study

A groundbreaking study conducted by Yale researchers has shed light on the molecular events that contribute to the development of the primate brain. By utilizing brain organoids, which are small three-dimensional models of the developing brain, the researchers were able to track the changes driven by neural stem cells in the brains of macaque monkeys and humans.

Comparing these findings with previous studies conducted on mouse brains, the researchers uncovered key developmental differences that set primates apart from mice. One of the most significant differences observed was the increased activation of GALP (Galanin-like peptide), a peptide that has previously been associated with energy metabolism and appetite, in the macaque and human brains.

Published in the journal Science, this study marks an important milestone in understanding the development of primate brains and the origins of higher cognitive functions. Associate research scientist Nicola Micali, a co-first author of the study, emphasized the significance of comprehending primate brain development and its connection to cognitive abilities.

The examination of brain organoids derived from human and monkey pluripotent stem cells revealed that GALP played a crucial role in initiating the proliferation of neural stem cells in the primate brains. In contrast, no such GALP-generated activity was found in the mouse brain.

This discovery suggests that GALP may contribute to the increased size and complexity of the primate brain throughout evolution. The study also uncovered the presence of genes within neural stem cells that have been associated with neuropsychiatric disorders, including schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, at a very early stage of fetal brain development.

These findings indicate that the origins of such diseases occur much earlier in development than previously believed, broadening our understanding of their etiology. The study, published as part of the BRAIN Initiative Cell Network’s series of 21 papers compiling a comprehensive library of brain cell types, further highlights the importance of unraveling the mysteries of the human brain.

FAQ

