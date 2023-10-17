Duo Glacialis Giant Planetae Collidunt in candida ostentatione lucis

In a fascinating astronomical event, two icy giant exoplanets collided in a blaze of light, emitting plumes of dust that were observed by an amateur astronomer on social media. These planets are located approximately 1,800 light years away from Earth and crashed around a sun-like star. The bright afterglow of the collision moved in front of the star, causing it to dim over time. The star has been named ASASSN-21qj after the network of telescopes that initially detected the fading of the star’s visible light.

The amateur astronomer noticed the star brightening over a span of 1,000 days, which prompted a team of international astronomers to investigate the phenomenon further. The star’s light curve revealed that its brightness doubled at infrared wavelengths three years before it started fading in visible light. Dr. Matthew Kenworthy, a co-lead author of the study from the Leiden Observatory in the Netherlands, described the potential aftermath of such a collision, stating that the remnant would resemble a star, albeit fainter and seven times larger in size than the main star in the system.

Over the course of two years, a network of professional and amateur astronomers closely monitored the star for any changes in its brightness. Dr. Simon Lock, a co-lead author from the University of Bristol, explained that their calculations and computer models indicate that the temperature, size, and duration of the glowing material observed are consistent with the collision of two ice giant exoplanets.

It is expected that the cloud of dust resulting from the collision will spread along the orbit of the remnant created. This remnant will eventually become a new planet, and the material surrounding it is likely to condense and form a collection of moons that will orbit around it. The dust cloud’s light can be detected using ground-based telescopes as well as NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope. Astronomers will closely monitor the developments of this fascinating event.

