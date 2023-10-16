Urbs Vita

Novae Technologiae revelatio et potentia AI

Science

Tabulae Tectonicae Antiquae Repertae: Ex Ponto Plate

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Oct 16, 2023
Tabulae Tectonicae Antiquae Repertae: Ex Ponto Plate

Scientists have made an exciting discovery as they recently found the long-lost Pontus plate, a tectonic plate that vanished approximately 20 million years ago. This plate, which was about a quarter of the size of the Pacific Ocean, once existed beneath the Pontus Ocean, an ancient body of water. The rediscovery of the Pontus plate was accidental, coming to light during a study of rocks in Borneo.

Originally, researchers were studying the Pacific plate when they stumbled upon rock fragments that displayed magnetic properties inconsistent with known plates. Through computer modelling, it was determined that these rock fragments belonged to a previously unknown tectonic plate called the Pontus plate. This plate came into existence at least 160 million years ago and might have formed even earlier.

Over time, the Pontus plate disappeared as it was subducted beneath the Australian and Chinese plates. This discovery not only provides insights into Earth’s geological history but also enhances our understanding of the complex movement of tectonic plates.

Through the accidental discovery of the Pontus plate, scientists have gained valuable knowledge about the world’s ancient tectonic activity. The findings contribute to the ongoing efforts to comprehend the intricacies of Earth’s geological processes and further our understanding of the planet’s dynamic nature.

sources:
- Scientiae vive

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related Post

Science

Nova Study Revelat Munus Streamers et Filamenta in Stare Institutione

Oct 17, 2023 Mampho Brixiae
Science

Nova methodus mensurandi particulam Wobble retegit Physicorum Mysteria

Oct 17, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Science

Nova Technology possit reducere lux pollutio et redde Views de caelo noctis

Oct 17, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

te desiderari

Science

Nova Study Revelat Munus Streamers et Filamenta in Stare Institutione

Oct 17, 2023 Mampho Brixiae 0 Comments
Science

Nova methodus mensurandi particulam Wobble retegit Physicorum Mysteria

Oct 17, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

Nova Technology possit reducere lux pollutio et redde Views de caelo noctis

Oct 17, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Scientists in Sina Aedificium Mauris "Spiritus Particulae" Detector

Oct 17, 2023 Robertus Andrews 0 Comments