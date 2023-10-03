Urbs Vita

Novae Technologiae revelatio et potentia AI

Science

Russia's Luna-25 Finit Missionem in Credo Ob Imperium Malfunction . Unit

ByMampho Brixiae

Oct 3, 2023
Russia's Luna-25 Finit Missionem in Credo Ob Imperium Malfunction . Unit

Russia’s state space corporation, Roscosmos, has revealed that a malfunction in an on-board control unit led to the crash of the Luna-25 spacecraft on the moon. The control unit failed to deactivate the propulsion system, causing it to blast for longer than necessary, resulting in the spacecraft spinning out of control and crashing into the moon. This failure marks the end of Russia’s first lunar mission in 47 years.

The malfunction occurred when issuing a corrective pulse to transfer the spacecraft from a circular lunar orbit to an elliptical pre-landing orbit. The propulsion system worked for 127 seconds instead of the planned 84 seconds, leading to the crash. The most likely cause of the malfunction was a failure in the angular velocity measuring unit of the on-board control system, resulting in incorrect data commands and the propulsion system not being shut down when required.

This crash is a setback for Russia’s space power, highlighting its decline since the days of Cold War competition. During that time, Moscow was the first to launch a satellite, Sputnik 1, into orbit in 1957, and Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin became the first person to travel into space in 1961.

Despite this failure, the Kremlin remains optimistic about Russia’s future in space exploration. It has downplayed the incident and stated that ambitious plans in space will continue.

sources:
- [Source 1]
- [Source 2]

By Mampho Brixiae

Related Post

Science

NASA James Webb Telescopium potentia signa vitae detegit in Planeta Distant

Oct 4, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Science

Sinarum Lunae Missionum Promovetur in Beijing consilia ad Future Lunae expeditiones et Research Station

Oct 4, 2023 Robertus Andrews
Science

Athena: The AI-powered Fire Modeling System Battling Bushfires in NSW

Oct 4, 2023 Robertus Andrews

te desiderari

Science

NASA James Webb Telescopium potentia signa vitae detegit in Planeta Distant

Oct 4, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Sinarum Lunae Missionum Promovetur in Beijing consilia ad Future Lunae expeditiones et Research Station

Oct 4, 2023 Robertus Andrews 0 Comments
Science

Athena: The AI-powered Fire Modeling System Battling Bushfires in NSW

Oct 4, 2023 Robertus Andrews 0 Comments
Science

NASA OSIRIS REx Spacecraft redit Historic Asteroid Sample ad Terram

Oct 4, 2023 Mampho Brixiae 0 Comments