Cur Solaris Ratio nostra non habet Calidos Ioves: A New Study Explicationem praebet

A new study has shed light on why our solar system does not have any hot Jupiters, unlike many other exoplanetary systems. Hot Jupiters are large gas giant planets that orbit very close to their star, with orbital periods on the order of days. These planets have been found to be relatively common, particularly around red dwarf stars. However, they are less common around Sun-like stars, and this study aimed to uncover the reasons behind this phenomenon.

The researchers analyzed a sample of 382 Sun-like stars from the California Legacy Survey, examining factors such as the metallicity and age of the stars. Out of this sample, they identified 46 stars that had gas giant planets. These planets were further divided into hot Jupiters and cold Jupiters, which have orbital periods on the order of years.

The study revealed several interesting findings. Firstly, it was observed that there were more cold Jupiters than hot Jupiters, which differs from the planetary systems around red dwarf stars. Additionally, younger stars were found to be more likely to host hot Jupiters compared to older stars.

Using this data, the researchers constructed a Bayesian model of hot Jupiters orbiting Sun-like stars. They discovered that the occurrence rate of hot Jupiters decreases as stars age, with a decline observed at around 6 billion years, which is considered the mid-life of a star. This suggests that while the orbits of cold Jupiters remain stable over billions of years, the orbits of hot Jupiters become destabilized over time, ultimately leading to their destruction as they are consumed by their host star.

Based on these findings, it can be inferred that our Sun is unlikely to have had a hot Jupiter in its early stages, as there is no evidence to support this. If a hot Jupiter had indeed existed in our Sun’s younger days, it would have cleared out any smaller worlds in its close vicinity. This study highlights the uniqueness of our solar system and emphasizes that hot Jupiters are uncommon around middle-aged stars like our Sun.

As scientists continue to explore and discover planetary systems, it is possible that we may encounter star systems more similar to our own, providing a deeper understanding of the range of exoplanets in the universe.

Reference: Miyazaki, Shota, & Masuda, Kento. “Evidence that the Occurrence Rate of Hot Jupiters around Sun-like Stars Decreases with Stellar Age.” arXiv preprint arXiv:2309.14605 (2023).