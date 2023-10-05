Urbs Vita

Novae Technologiae revelatio et potentia AI

Science

Vetus stellae Caloris Iouem inopiam monstrare

ByRobertus Andrews

Oct 5, 2023
Vetus stellae Caloris Iouem inopiam monstrare

Researchers have discovered that hot Jupiters, gas giants that orbit their star in a matter of days, are not common around older sun-like stars. The study, which analyzed a sample of 382 sun-like stars, found that younger stars were more likely to have hot Jupiters than older stars. The researchers created a Bayesian model based on their sample and found that the occurrence rate of hot Jupiters decreases around the midlife of the star, suggesting that their orbits destabilize over time, leading them to be consumed by their star.

This finding helps explain why our solar system does not have a hot Jupiter. While hot Jupiters are common overall, they are rare around middle-aged stars like our sun. The study also highlights the uniqueness of our solar system, as sun-like stars are relatively rare in the universe, and most planets orbit red dwarf stars.

The research has shed light on the types of exoplanets found in different stellar systems. As our understanding of planetary systems expands, we may discover more star systems similar to ours, which will help us better understand the wide variety of planets that exist.

Source: Universum hodie

By Robertus Andrews

Related Post

Science

Momentum Cookie Consensus et Privacy in Online Marketing

Oct 7, 2023 Robertus Andrews
Science

Rupes mundi: Detegens occulta stella Nativitas

Oct 7, 2023 Robertus Andrews
Science

Perseverantia Rover's Destination Next: Jurabi Point

Oct 7, 2023 Gabriel Botha

te desiderari

Science

Momentum Cookie Consensus et Privacy in Online Marketing

Oct 7, 2023 Robertus Andrews 0 Comments
Science

Rupes mundi: Detegens occulta stella Nativitas

Oct 7, 2023 Robertus Andrews 0 Comments
Science

Perseverantia Rover's Destination Next: Jurabi Point

Oct 7, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

James Webb Space Telescopium mirabiles inventiones de primis galaxiarum ostendit

Oct 7, 2023 Robertus Andrews 0 Comments