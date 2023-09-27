Urbs Vita

Novae Technologiae revelatio et potentia AI

Science

Upcoming Annul Eclipsis solis: Quid debes scire?

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Oct 27, 2023
Upcoming Annul Eclipsis solis: Quid debes scire?

An annular solar eclipse is set to take place on October 14, darkening the skies across North, Central, and South America. Unlike a total solar eclipse, where the moon completely covers the sun, an annular eclipse occurs when the moon is near its farthest point from the Earth, causing it to appear smaller than the sun. As a result, the moon will create a “ring of fire” effect around its edges during the maximum phase of the eclipse.

The best viewing locations for this event will be in parts of Texas, New Mexico, Arizona, Utah, Colorado, Nevada, Idaho, California, and Oregon. For those not in the direct path of the eclipse, it will still be visible as a partial eclipse in other parts of the continental U.S.

However, it is important to note that looking directly at the sun during any stage of an eclipse can be dangerous. NASA recommends using eclipse glasses to safely view the event. These glasses are specifically designed to protect your eyes from the harmful rays of the sun. While it may be tempting to look at the sun when it is completely covered by the moon, even a small sliver of sunlight can be harmful to your eyes, so it is crucial to continue wearing the eclipse glasses throughout the entire event.

If you are interested in experiencing the annular solar eclipse, you can find specific times for viewing at your location on the Time and Date website. Remember to prioritize your safety by using proper precautions to protect your eyes.

sources:
– WCTV/Gray News
- NASA

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related Post

Science

Scientific Instrument on Chandrayaan-3 Module mittit satis data pro Future Exoplanet Study

Oct 28, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Science

Chandrayaan-3: Spes venus pro Vikram Lander et Pragyan Rover

Oct 28, 2023 Robertus Andrews
Science

JWST Observationes Suadeant Stellae Contaminationis impedimento Mensurae TRAPPIST-1b Exoplanet

Oct 28, 2023 Gabriel Botha

te desiderari

Science

Scientific Instrument on Chandrayaan-3 Module mittit satis data pro Future Exoplanet Study

Oct 28, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Chandrayaan-3: Spes venus pro Vikram Lander et Pragyan Rover

Oct 28, 2023 Robertus Andrews 0 Comments
Science

JWST Observationes Suadeant Stellae Contaminationis impedimento Mensurae TRAPPIST-1b Exoplanet

Oct 28, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

Alius Close Call: Asteroid MMXXIII SW2023 Terrae accedit

Oct 28, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments