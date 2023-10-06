Nova Inventiones in Orione Nebulae: Pairs Planet-As Objects

New images captured by the James Webb Space Telescope have unveiled pairs of planet-like objects in the Orion Nebula that were previously unknown. The Orion Nebula is a prominent cloud of gas and dust and is easily identifiable in the night sky as the sword in the Orion constellation. Located 1,300 light-years away from Earth, this nebula has always fascinated astronomers, offering a multitude of celestial objects to study, including planet-forming disks and brown dwarfs.

To capture these images, astronomers utilized Webb’s near-infrared camera, called NIRCam, which provided detailed mosaics of the Orion Nebula in both short and long wavelengths of light. These images revealed unprecedented information and surprising discoveries.

Astronomers Samuel G. Pearson and Mark J. McCaughrean focused on the Trapezium Cluster, a region within the nebula that is approximately one million years old and rich in young stars. In addition to stars, they also observed brown dwarfs, which are objects that have a mass below 7% of the Sun’s mass and are incapable of initiating nuclear fusion in their cores. However, what surprised them were the pairs of planet-like objects that they had never seen before.

These planet-like objects, which they called Jupiter Mass Binary Objects (JuMBOs), have masses ranging from 0.6 to 13 times that of Jupiter. They appear to challenge fundamental astronomical theories due to their characteristics. The JuMBOs are typically 200 astronomical units apart, taking thousands of years to complete an orbit around each other. They are also young, around one million years old, compared to our 4.57 billion-year-old solar system.

Pearson and McCaughrean acknowledge that these discoveries raise many questions about the formation of these JuMBOs. Existing theories of star and planet formation do not explain their presence in the Orion Nebula. It is uncertain whether they are rogue planets or how they became gravitationally connected pairs. This unexpected finding prompts further observations and modeling to understand their origin.

The James Webb Space Telescope has proven to be crucial in capturing these groundbreaking images. Planned observations of the Orion Nebula in 2024 will provide more insights into the composition of the JuMBOs’ atmospheres. Additionally, researchers are eager to explore other star-forming regions to determine if JuMBOs exist beyond the Orion Nebula.

The discovery of these pairs of planet-like objects in the Orion Nebula challenges our current understanding of planet and star formation. Further research and observations will be essential to unravel the mysteries surrounding the JuMBOs and their origin.

