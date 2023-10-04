New Study Revals Rock Weathering as both Carbon Sink and Source

A recent study published in the journal Nature challenges the conventional belief that natural rock weathering functions solely as a carbon dioxide (CO2) sink. Contrary to previous understanding, the research shows that rock weathering can also be a significant source of CO2 emissions, comparable to those generated by volcanoes.

The ancient carbon trapped in rocks plays a crucial role in the Earth’s “geological carbon cycle,” acting as a thermostat that regulates the planet’s temperature. Rocks store vast amounts of carbon from the remains of plants and animals that existed millions of years ago.

Chemical weathering occurs when certain minerals in rocks interact with acid in rainwater, absorbing CO2 from the atmosphere. This interaction counterbalances the continuous emission of CO2 from volcanic activities, maintaining a natural carbon cycle that sustains Earth’s surface conditions for life.

However, the study reveals a previously overlooked process that releases CO2 from rocks. This process occurs when rocks originating from ancient seafloors, containing buried plants and animals, are uplifted to Earth’s surface during the formation of mountain ranges like the Himalayas or Andes. Upon exposure, the organic carbon in these rocks reacts with oxygen from the air and water, leading to CO2 release.

The research team employed a tracer element called rhenium and extensively sampled river water to quantify the CO2 emissions from this rock weathering process. By analyzing the amount and location of organic carbon in surface rocks, particularly in erosion-prone mountainous regions, the researchers were able to identify areas with significant CO2 emissions.

The study, led by Dr. Jesse Zondervan at the University of Oxford’s Department of Earth Sciences, estimated that global CO2 release from rock organic carbon weathering is approximately 68 megatons of carbon annually. While this amount is about 100 times less than present-day human CO2 emissions from burning fossil fuels, it is similar to the CO2 released by volcanoes worldwide, making it a significant contributor to Earth’s natural carbon cycle.

The implications of this study are profound, as it opens the door for exploring the potential impact of human activities and global warming on this natural carbon release. The researchers wonder whether this natural CO2 release will increase in the coming century.

Understanding these natural fluxes will better help predict Earth’s carbon budget and improve our understanding of the climate’s history shaped by these emissions. The study emphasizes the importance of considering both human and natural sources of CO2 in addressing climate change.

sources:

– Nature article: [insert source]

– Study led by Dr. Jesse Zondervan at the University of Oxford’s Department of Earth Sciences.