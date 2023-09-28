Urbs Vita

Novae Technologiae revelatio et potentia AI

Science

NASA Astronaut Frank Rubio redit ad Terram Post Record-Fractionem Mane in Space

ByMampho Brixiae

Oct 28, 2023
NASA Astronaut Frank Rubio redit ad Terram Post Record-Fractionem Mane in Space

NASA astronaut Frank Rubio has set a new record for the longest stay in microgravity by a US astronaut. Rubio, along with his Russian colleagues Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin, parachuted to a landing in Kazakhstan aboard the Russian Soyuz MS-23 capsule. Originally scheduled for a six-month mission on the International Space Station (ISS), Rubio’s stay was extended to 371 days after a coolant leak was discovered on his original spacecraft while docked to the ISS.

Rubio’s mission marked several firsts: it was his first journey to space since joining the NASA astronaut corps in 2017, and he became the first astronaut of Salvadoran origin to travel to low-Earth orbit. In an interview, Rubio mentioned that if he had known his stay would be twice as long, he would have declined the assignment due to family commitments.

The record-breaking US-Russian cooperation in space is part of a ride-sharing agreement between NASA and Roscosmos, the Russian space agency, which was established in 2022 amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. This arrangement ensures that both countries maintain access to the ISS in case of spacecraft issues. Rubio and his crewmates launched aboard the Soyuz MS-22 vehicle and arrived safely at the ISS.

Despite facing challenges during his mission, including a coolant leak caused by a micrometeorite or orbital debris, Rubio expressed gratitude to his family for their support. Upon returning to Earth, Rubio will undergo a period of readjustment due to the effects of long-term microgravity exposure. However, he is looking forward to experiencing the peace and quiet of Earth after the constant hum of machinery in space.

Sources: AP, NASA

By Mampho Brixiae

Related Post

Science

Intellectus Interstellar res per X-radios, dicite Scientistae

Oct 30, 2023 Robertus Andrews
Science

Generativa AI explorat P nobis NP Problema: Insights ab GPT-4

Oct 30, 2023 Robertus Andrews
Science

Studere revelat Impact Methanum revolutio in lacubus arcticis in Clima Mutationem

Oct 30, 2023 Mampho Brixiae

te desiderari

Science

Intellectus Interstellar res per X-radios, dicite Scientistae

Oct 30, 2023 Robertus Andrews 0 Comments
Science

Generativa AI explorat P nobis NP Problema: Insights ab GPT-4

Oct 30, 2023 Robertus Andrews 0 Comments
Science

Studere revelat Impact Methanum revolutio in lacubus arcticis in Clima Mutationem

Oct 30, 2023 Mampho Brixiae 0 Comments
Science

NASA et SpaceX pone Octobris Duc Date pro Psyche Missionis

Oct 30, 2023 Robertus Andrews 0 Comments