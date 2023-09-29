Urbs Vita

NASA denuntiat $ I Billion indicem tenera pro spatii ad Decommission ISS Statio per MMXXXI

Oct 29, 2023
NASA denuntiat $ I Billion indicem tenera pro spatii ad Decommission ISS Statio per MMXXXI

NASA has recently announced a $1 billion tender for the construction of a spacecraft aimed at pulling down the International Space Station (ISS) into the Earth’s atmosphere by 2031. This decision comes as the ISS nears the end of its operational life and is deemed unsuitable for further use. The tender is open to international bidders, potentially involving a collaborative effort between multiple countries.

The purpose of decommissioning the ISS is to ensure the safe disposal of the station, avoiding potential hazards such as space debris. Currently, the ISS is in a low Earth orbit, and if left unattended, it could pose risks to future space missions. By pulling it down into the Earth’s atmosphere, the spacecraft will enable controlled reentry, disintegrating the station in the process.

The selected spacecraft will need to have the capabilities to operate in space for an extended period, allowing for the gradual deorbiting process. This includes the ability to safely dock with the ISS, attach a propulsion module, and perform controlled maneuvers to bring the station down.

The decommissioning of the ISS is a major milestone for the future of space exploration. It paves the way for the development of new space stations and the utilization of advanced technologies. NASA aims to focus on exploring the Moon, Mars, and beyond, with plans for the Artemis program and future crewed missions to deep space.

The tender presents a significant opportunity for space agencies, aerospace companies, and international collaborations. It not only offers a chance to contribute to the future of space exploration but also demonstrates the importance of responsible space debris management.

