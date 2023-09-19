Urbs Vita

Multi-objective Decision Support Tools pro praesidio Area Electio ad XXX × XXX Target

Oct 19, 2023
Multi-objective Decision Support Tools pro praesidio Area Electio ad XXX × XXX Target

Summary: Researchers from the Senckenberg Biodiversity and Climate Research Center Frankfurt (SBiK-F) have developed a decision support tool to aid in the selection of protected areas to achieve the goal of designating at least 30% of terrestrial and marine areas as nature reserves by 2030. The tool allows for the weighting and comparison of different conservation goals on a global scale, helping decision-makers prioritize the areas that are most beneficial to biodiversity objectives. The selection process for protected areas is complex, as they must fulfill multiple objectives, such as climate protection and biodiversity conservation, which can lead to conflicts between different interest groups. The tool developed by the researchers offers a flexible and transparent approach to selecting protected areas based on multiple objectives, highlighting synergies and conflicting goals. By utilizing this tool, decision-makers can make transparent and informed decisions on which areas to prioritize for conservation. The researchers hope that their tool will contribute to advancing biodiversity conservation and climate protection by assisting in the selection and configuration of protected areas. This research supports the goals set during the World Conference on Nature in December 2022.
Sources: Alke Voskamp et al, Utilizing multi-objective decision support tools for protected area selection, One Earth (2023). DOI: 10.1016/j.oneear.2023.08.009

