Reducing Methane Emissiones in Rustica: Breakthrough in Sustainable Agriculture

At the ‘Agriculture and Climate Change: Science into Action’ conference, Teagasc Principal Research Scientist, Prof Sinead Waters, shared groundbreaking research as part of the ‘Meth-Abate’ project. In an effort to combat the alarming level of greenhouse gas emissions, particularly methane, generated by the Irish agriculture industry, Prof Waters and her team have been working on new farm-ready technologies.

Recent data from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) revealed that a staggering 72% of Irish agri-GHG emissions can be attributed to methane. Consequently, the industry has been fervently searching for effective methods to mitigate these emissions.

The ‘Meth-Abate’ project has focused on the development of oxidizing methane inhibitors, a range of products manufactured by GlasPort Bio in Galway. Proven to be safe for consumption, these peroxide-based compounds have undergone extensive trials, demonstrating their efficacy in reducing methane emissions from ruminant fermentation.

The most promising product to emerge from these studies is RumenGlas, which utilizes calcium peroxide as its key ingredient. Prof Waters highlighted its cost-effectiveness, estimating that it would only amount to approximately 0.9-13c per head per day. The team observed a significant reduction in methane emissions, with a 17% decrease in the low dose and a noteworthy 28% reduction in the high dose compared to the control group.

Apart from their methane-reducing properties, these inhibitors also exhibit potential performance benefits by redirecting hydrogen into volatile fatty acids. This finding presents an exciting prospect for livestock farmers, as improved performance could offset the expense of incorporating the feed additive into their operations.

To ensure compliance with safety regulations, the RumenGlas product will undergo evaluation by the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) in early 2024. Once approved, it will provide an accessible and efficient solution for farmers, as it can be conveniently administered in pellet form.

In addition to the innovative work carried out by Teagasc, other experts at the conference emphasized the importance of reducing methane emissions in farming. Through advancements in breeding practices and tackling age-related factors, it is estimated that enteric methane emissions from cattle could be reduced by 25% by 2050.

It is crucial to recognize that any source of methane emissions, regardless of the number of animals or their contribution to global warming, plays a significant role in climate change. By implementing effective strategies and technologies like RumenGlas, farmers can make a tangible difference in mitigating the environmental impact of their operations, ultimately leading to a more sustainable future for agriculture.

Frequenter Interrogata De Quaestiones (FAQ)

1. What are greenhouse gas emissions?

Greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions refer to the release of gases into the Earth’s atmosphere that contribute to the greenhouse effect. These gases trap heat and cause global warming and climate change. The primary GHGs include carbon dioxide (CO2), methane (CH4), nitrous oxide (N2O), and fluorinated gases.

2. Why is methane emissions reduction important in agriculture?

Methane is a potent greenhouse gas that has a significantly higher global warming potential compared to carbon dioxide. In the agricultural sector, methane emissions primarily originate from livestock, particularly ruminant animals such as cattle. Reducing methane emissions in farming is crucial for mitigating climate change and achieving sustainability in agriculture.

3. What is the ‘Meth-Abate’ project?

The ‘Meth-Abate’ project is a research initiative undertaken by Teagasc, Ireland’s agriculture and food development authority. The project aims to develop farm-ready technologies and innovative solutions to reduce methane emissions from livestock farming. Its primary objective is to identify effective methods for mitigating the environmental impact of agriculture while maintaining sustainable production practices.

4. What is RumenGlas and how does it work?

RumenGlas is a product developed by GlasPort Bio in Galway as part of the ‘Meth-Abate’ project. It is an oxidizing methane inhibitor that utilizes calcium peroxide as its active compound. RumenGlas acts as a hydrogen sink, redirecting hydrogen into volatile fatty acids, thereby reducing methane emissions from ruminant fermentation. It is administered in pellet form, making it convenient for farmers to incorporate it into livestock feed.

5. What are the potential benefits of using RumenGlas?

In addition to its methane-reducing properties, RumenGlas shows potential performance benefits for livestock. By redirecting hydrogen into volatile fatty acids, it may improve animal performance, contributing to increased productivity. This improvement in performance can potentially offset the cost of incorporating RumenGlas into the feed, making it an economically viable solution for farmers.

[Optional: Sources – EPA (insert URL), Teagasc (insert URL)]