Intellectus Electron Moribus in Liquids utens Vehemens Laser Agri

Scientists have made a breakthrough in studying the behavior of electrons in liquids using intense laser fields. By using this technique, they were able to identify a unique high-harmonic spectrum and measure the electron mean free path in liquids. This research sheds light on the ultrafast dynamics of electrons in liquids and provides new insights into their behavior.

High-harmonic generation (HHG) is a well-known technique that uses intense laser fields to generate high-energy photons. It has been widely used in various scientific fields to study electronic motion and chemical reactions. However, HHG in liquids has been relatively unexplored compared to gases and solids.

The international research team from the Max Planck Institute for the Structure and Dynamics of Matter (MPSD) in Hamburg, Germany, and ETH Zurich in Switzerland developed a unique apparatus to study the interaction between liquids and intense lasers. They discovered that the high-harmonic spectrum in liquids behaves differently from gases and solids.

The researchers found that the maximum photon energy obtained through HHG in liquids is independent of the laser’s wavelength. They identified the effective electron mean free path as the crucial factor that limits the photon energy. This mean free path represents the average distance an electron can travel before colliding with another particle.

By combining experimental and theoretical results, the scientists not only identified the key factor determining the maximum photon energy but also performed the first high-harmonic spectroscopy experiment in liquids. This research opens up new possibilities for studying electron dynamics in liquids and provides a valuable tool for understanding their behavior.

This study, published in Nature Physics, marks a significant milestone in the field of electron dynamics in liquids. It not only enhances our understanding of liquid behavior under intense laser fields but also paves the way for future investigations in this area. Further research using this spectroscopic tool will contribute to uncovering the intricate dynamics of electrons in liquids.

Reference: “High-harmonic spectroscopy of low-energy electron-scattering dynamics in liquids” by Angana Mondal, Ofer Neufeld, Zhong Yin, Zahra Nourbakhsh, Vít Svoboda, Angel Rubio, Nicolas Tancogne-Dejean and Hans Jakob Wörner, 28 September 2023, Nature Physics.

Source: Max Planck Institute for the Structure and Dynamics of Matter (MPSD), ETH Zurich.