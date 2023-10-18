Urbs Vita

Novae Technologiae revelatio et potentia AI

Science

Estne conscientia ex Entropy in cerebro?

ByRobertus Andrews

Oct 18, 2023
Estne conscientia ex Entropy in cerebro?

A study published in 2016 suggests that consciousness might arise naturally as a result of our brains maximizing their information content, similar to the principle of entropy. Entropy refers to the progression of a system from order to disorder. Just like the Universe, which has been moving from a state of low entropy to high entropy since the Big Bang, our brains may also display higher entropy when we are fully conscious. This study used statistical mechanics to model the networks of neurons in the brains of nine participants, including seven with epilepsy.

The researchers compared the connectivity patterns in the participants’ brains when they were asleep versus awake, and during seizures versus a normal, ‘alert’ state. In both situations, the participants’ brains displayed higher entropy when in a fully conscious state. This suggests that consciousness could be an “emergent property” of a system that is trying to maximize information exchange. However, the study has limitations, such as a small sample size, and further research is needed to validate these findings.

Understanding human consciousness has long been a challenge for researchers. The quest to uncover its origins and why we have it is ongoing. This study offers a new perspective, suggesting that consciousness may be a side effect of our brain’s movement towards entropy. While more research is needed to confirm these findings, it provides a starting point for future investigations into the relationship between brain organization and consciousness.

Source: Physical Review E

By Robertus Andrews

Related Post

Science

Groenlandiae Ice Sheet Sit magis resistens Global tepidus quam antea cogitatio

Oct 20, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Science

Nigrum foramina potest esse in Perfecte Libratum bina, Study Show

Oct 20, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Science

Iter Asteroidum 16 Psyche explorans natum Systemate Solari

Oct 20, 2023 Robertus Andrews

te desiderari

Science

Groenlandiae Ice Sheet Sit magis resistens Global tepidus quam antea cogitatio

Oct 20, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Nigrum foramina potest esse in Perfecte Libratum bina, Study Show

Oct 20, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Iter Asteroidum 16 Psyche explorans natum Systemate Solari

Oct 20, 2023 Robertus Andrews 0 Comments
Science

Vespertilio Calvariae ex L Million Annos Agit praebet Insights in Early bat Evolution

Oct 20, 2023 Mampho Brixiae 0 Comments