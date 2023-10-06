Urbs Vita

Novae Technologiae revelatio et potentia AI

Science

Excitatio in aquis: Humpback cete fruens alga Suspendisse

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Oct 6, 2023
Excitatio in aquis: Humpback cete fruens alga Suspendisse

A group of tourists on a tour off the coast of Perth, Australia, had an extraordinary experience when they encountered two highly excited humpback whales. The tour agency, Whale Watch Western Australia, described the whales’ behavior as they twisted, rolled, and trumpeted their excitement. The source of their enthusiasm? Seaweed.

According to the agency’s blog post, humpback whales of all ages enjoy a seaweed facial. The sensitive skin and tubercles on their rostrum make them receptive to the sensation of a seaweed massage. This encounter was referred to as a “whale day spa,” highlighting the pleasure these creatures derive from the interaction.

During the tour, the tourists also had the opportunity to observe several mother humpback whales with their calves, a group of four male humpbacks, and a pod of Bottlenose dolphins. Whale Watch Western Australia expressed their gratitude for being able to join these magnificent creatures in their socializing and playful activities.

Humpback whales migrate annually in Western Australia, with over 45,000 individuals traveling from the cold feeding grounds of Antarctica to the warmer waters near Kimberly starting in September. The encounter with the excited humpbacks and other marine wildlife made this experience a memorable one for the tourists.

This article provides a glimpse into the joy that humpback whales experience when they engage in a seaweed massage. The sensitivity of their skin and tubercles on their rostrum makes this interaction particularly pleasant for them. It is truly remarkable to witness these intelligent and majestic creatures in their natural habitat, engaging in social and playful behaviors.

sources:
– Whale Watch Western Australia blog post
– Whale Watch Western Australia, tour agency

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related Post

Science

NASA Rocket Mission Ductus ab Indian-Origine Scientist Studere Effectus Eclipsis Solis annui in Atmosphaerae Superioris Telluris

Oct 7, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Science

Impetus BlueWalker III Satellite in Astronomia: Nova Inventiones et Curae

Oct 7, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Science

Momentum Cookie Consensus et Privacy in Online Marketing

Oct 7, 2023 Robertus Andrews

te desiderari

Science

NASA Rocket Mission Ductus ab Indian-Origine Scientist Studere Effectus Eclipsis Solis annui in Atmosphaerae Superioris Telluris

Oct 7, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Impetus BlueWalker III Satellite in Astronomia: Nova Inventiones et Curae

Oct 7, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

Momentum Cookie Consensus et Privacy in Online Marketing

Oct 7, 2023 Robertus Andrews 0 Comments
Science

Rupes mundi: Detegens occulta stella Nativitas

Oct 7, 2023 Robertus Andrews 0 Comments