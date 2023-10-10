Urbs Vita

Science

A New Heat-Resistant Membrane Could Revolutionize Industrial Separation Processes

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Oct 10, 2023
A team of researchers at the University at Buffalo has developed a heat-resistant membrane that could make separating molecules in industrial processes less costly. Traditional separation processes, such as distillation and crystallization, are energy-intensive and not eco-friendly. Membranes are seen as a potential alternative, but most are made from polymers that degrade during use, making them impractical.

To address this challenge, the research team created a new, sturdier membrane made from an inorganic material called carbon-doped metal oxide. This membrane can withstand high temperatures, high pressure, and complex chemical solvents associated with industrial separation processes. The study appears in the journal Science.

By taking inspiration from molecular layer deposition and interfacial polymerization, the researchers developed a technique to fabricate defect-free membranes with rigid nanopores that allow different-sized molecules to pass through. The membrane can withstand temperatures up to 284F and pressures up to 30 atmospheres.

The membrane has the potential to reduce the carbon footprint of many industrial processes, making it more eco-friendly and cost-effective. The team demonstrated its effectiveness by successfully separating boscalid, a fungicide used in crop protection, from its catalyst and starting reagent.

The researchers plan on conducting additional experiments to prove the scalability of the membrane for commercial products. The study was supported by the National Science Foundation, the Department of Energy, and the University at Buffalo.

sources:
– University at Buffalo: [Article](https://www.buffalo.edu/news/releases/2021/11/043.html)

