Urbs Vita

Novae Technologiae revelatio et potentia AI

Science

DNA herbas Furari Ad Commoda Evolutionis ducit, Study Finds

ByGabriel Botha

Oct 8, 2023
DNA herbas Furari Ad Commoda Evolutionis ducit, Study Finds

A recent study conducted by the University of Sheffield has revealed that grasses have the ability to steal DNA from surrounding plants, resulting in natural genetic mutations that provide them with evolutionary advantages. This process is similar to how genetically modified crops are created in laboratories.

The research is the first to demonstrate how frequently lateral gene transfer, which is the introduction of DNA from one species into the genome of another, occurs in grasses. The stolen genetic secrets give these grasses the ability to grow bigger, stronger, and adapt more quickly to new environments.

Understanding the rate of lateral gene transfer is crucial in assessing its potential impact on a plant’s development and its ability to adapt to the environment. Since grasses cover 30% of the earth’s terrestrial surface and are responsible for producing the majority of the world’s food, they are the most ecologically and commercially significant category of plants.

To investigate the phenomenon, the Sheffield team sequenced genomes of a tropical grass species and calculated the number of genes added at different stages of its evolution. The transfers that occur in wild grasses are believed to happen similarly to how genetically modified crops are created. This discovery could influence the perception and use of genetically modified crops, as well as future efforts to enhance crop yield and create more resilient plants.

Dr. Luke Dunning, the senior author of the study, explained that there are different ways to create genetically modified crops, some of which require human involvement and others that do not. The transfers observed in wild grasses might occur spontaneously through low-intervention strategies. The researchers intend to verify this hypothesis.

By better understanding how lateral gene transfer occurs in the wild, it may be possible to improve the success of this process and view contentious genetic modifications as a more natural process. The team plans to test their theory by simulating known instances of lateral gene transfer to determine its role in the variations seen between crop varieties.

Overall, this study sheds light on the fascinating ability of grasses to steal DNA and gain genetic advantages, which has significant implications for the fields of plant biology and agriculture.

sources:
- University of Sheffield
- NatureWorldNews.com

By Gabriel Botha

Related Post

Science

Propellentibus circumscriptio Vegrandis Mechanica machinae cum obsequio Mechanismi

Oct 9, 2023 Mampho Brixiae
Science

Accuracy of OPC et OPC3 aquae exemplum in praedicando aqua viscositas

Oct 9, 2023 Robertus Andrews
Science

Galactic Vicini: NGC 3558 et LEDA 83465

Oct 9, 2023 Mampho Brixiae

te desiderari

Science

Propellentibus circumscriptio Vegrandis Mechanica machinae cum obsequio Mechanismi

Oct 9, 2023 Mampho Brixiae 0 Comments
Science

Accuracy of OPC et OPC3 aquae exemplum in praedicando aqua viscositas

Oct 9, 2023 Robertus Andrews 0 Comments
Science

Galactic Vicini: NGC 3558 et LEDA 83465

Oct 9, 2023 Mampho Brixiae 0 Comments
Science

India's Aditya-L1 Solaris Space Observatorii subit Trajectoriam Correctionem

Oct 9, 2023 Robertus Andrews 0 Comments