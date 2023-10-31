New Secretary General Sought for Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media

The Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media is on the lookout for a new Secretary General who will be responsible for policy, budgetary, and governance matters. With a competitive salary of over €230,000 per year, the department aims to attract high-caliber candidates for this important role.

The Secretary General will have a wide range of responsibilities, including the development and promotion of the tourism sector, preservation of Ireland’s rich cultural heritage, and the support and preservation of the Irish language. Additionally, the role involves overseeing the sports industry, as well as the broadcasting and media sectors. The department plays a crucial role in providing funding for public service broadcasters RTÉ and TG4, ensuring that these important platforms continue to deliver high-quality content to the public.

The successful candidate will be expected to provide valuable policy advice to Minister Catherine Martin and the Ministers of State. They will also be responsible for offering strategic leadership and guidance to the various sectors under the department’s jurisdiction.

In order to excel in this position, the new Secretary General must possess sound judgement and political awareness, especially when dealing with financial, policy, and operational matters. It is crucial that they have a clear understanding of the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead and can navigate them effectively.

If you are interested in this exciting opportunity, don’t miss the deadline for applications, which is Thursday, November 16. The chosen candidate will replace the current Secretary General, Katherine Licken, who has served in the role since 2017.

To address the decline in licence fee revenue and to shape the future of media, Minister Catherine Martin recently established the future media commission. This commission will investigate and make recommendations for the future of the media landscape in Ireland. It is expected that the new Secretary General will be actively involved in implementing any changes that may arise from this commission’s findings.

FAQ:

Q: What is the role of the Secretary General in the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media?

A: The Secretary General is responsible for policy, budgetary, and governance matters within the department, including the development and promotion of the tourism sector, preservation of cultural heritage, support for the Irish language, and oversight of the sports, broadcasting, and media sectors.

Q: What is the salary for the Secretary General position?

A: The salary for the Secretary General position is over €230,000 per year.

Q: Who will the new Secretary General report to?

A: The new Secretary General will report to the Minister of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, Catherine Martin, and the Ministers of State.

Q: When is the closing date for applications?

A: The closing date for applications is Thursday, November 16.