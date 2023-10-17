Fortificare gravitatis-Undo probat Generalis Relative Contra Astrophysicam Assumptionis

General Relativity (GR) has been an incredibly successful model of gravity, passing every test thrown at it with flying colors. However, it is known to be incomplete and doesn’t fully align with other fundamental physics theories. Gravitational waves (GWs) detected by the LIGO experiment offer a new window into probing the validity of GR. By studying the deviations between predicted and observed GW waveforms, physicists can search for physics beyond GR.

To analyze the GW data, Bayesian likelihood models are used. These models calculate the probability of a waveform given the data. It involves relating model parameters that describe deviations from GR and the population of black holes to the observed data. Bayesian analysis also relies on priors, which are probability distributions representing prior knowledge of the parameters. Priors can be informative or uninformative, depending on our prior understanding of the parameters.

One challenge in testing GR using GW data is the strong correlation between the parameters describing the population of black hole binaries and the parameters describing deviations from GR. Poor assumptions about the black hole population can bias the inference on deviations from GR. For example, assuming a uniform prior for the black hole population when it actually follows a power-law distribution would lead to a biased result.

To demonstrate the impact of astrophysical assumptions, the authors compared models with uniform priors to models with astrophysically-motivated priors. The results showed significant differences in the posterior distributions. The inclusion of astrophysical information led to a preference for binaries with more equal mass ratios, resulting in a lower merger chirp mass and a more negative deviation coefficient.

The authors also used LIGO data to constrain the mass of the graviton, a hypothesized particle that mediates gravitational interactions. By including astrophysical priors, the constraint on the graviton’s mass was reduced, showing greater support for a massless graviton and less support for deviations from GR.

In conclusion, the authors emphasize the importance of including astrophysical priors in tests of GR using GW data. These priors help reduce bias from uninformative priors and improve the accuracy of inferences. However, it’s essential to sample the prior space properly and be aware of potential biases that may still exist.

- Sources:

Ethan Payne, Maximiliano Isi, Katerina Chatziioannou, Will M. Farr. “Fortifying gravitational-wave tests of general relativity against astrophysical assumptions” (Preprint, arXiv)