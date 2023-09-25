Urbs Vita

Novae Technologiae revelatio et potentia AI

Science

Inventio Megamonodontium mccluskyi: A Giant Fossil Spider Australiae

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Oct 25, 2023
Inventio Megamonodontium mccluskyi: A Giant Fossil Spider Australiae

Scientists have recently discovered and described a new species of “giant” fossil spider that existed between 11 and 16 million years ago in what is now modern-day Australia. Named Megamonodontium mccluskyi, this spider is the first-ever fossil found belonging to the Barychelidae family. It is similar to the living genus Monodontium but significantly larger, measuring about 50mm from toe to toe.

The discovery of Megamonodontium mccluskyi is significant as it fills a major gap in our understanding of the evolutionary history of spiders. Australia has only yielded a limited number of spider fossils, with this new discovery being just the fifth one. Dr. Matthew McCurry from the University of New South Wales describes this finding as “very significant,” as it reveals new information about spider extinction and provides insights into the past.

The fossil suggests that Megamonodontium mccluskyi inhabited environments similar to its modern-day relative, which is found in wet forests from Singapore to Papua New Guinea. However, the extinction of this group of spiders in mainland Australia coincided with the country becoming more arid over time.

Megamonodontium mccluskyi is not only the largest known fossil spider in Australia but is also the first fossil of the Barychelidae family found worldwide. This finding indicates that brush-footed trapdoor spiders like Megamonodontium mccluskyi are not often preserved as fossils due to their burrowing nature.

Microscopic studies conducted on the fossils revealed an exceptional level of preservation, enabling scientists to analyze intricate details such as the structure of the spider’s claws and hair-like setae on its body and legs. Setae serve multiple functions, including sensing chemicals and vibrations, defense, and communication.

This recent discovery of Megamonodontium mccluskyi provides valuable insights into the evolutionary history and environmental changes that shaped the world millions of years ago. Further research and analysis of fossils like these are crucial to expanding our understanding of ancient ecosystems and the creatures that once thrived in them.

sources:
- University of New South Wales
– The Zoological Journal of the Linnean Society
- Australian Museum
– Queensland Museum

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related Post

Science

A Breakthrough in Extinct Species Research: Centuries-Old RNA Sequenced from Tasmanian Tiger Specimen

Oct 27, 2023 Mampho Brixiae
Science

Asteroid MMXXIII SF2023: propinquus occursus cum terra

Oct 27, 2023 Mampho Brixiae
Science

Groundbreaking Centre in University of Colorado Boulder tendit ad amplio Space Tempestas Weathering

Oct 27, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

te desiderari

Science

A Breakthrough in Extinct Species Research: Centuries-Old RNA Sequenced from Tasmanian Tiger Specimen

Oct 27, 2023 Mampho Brixiae 0 Comments
Science

Asteroid MMXXIII SF2023: propinquus occursus cum terra

Oct 27, 2023 Mampho Brixiae 0 Comments
Science

Groundbreaking Centre in University of Colorado Boulder tendit ad amplio Space Tempestas Weathering

Oct 27, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Neuroscientists Clash Over Integrated Information Theoria

Oct 27, 2023 Robertus Andrews 0 Comments