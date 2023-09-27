Urbs Vita

Science

Complications Arise for ESA’s Euclid Space Telescope

ByRobertus Andrews

Oct 27, 2023
The European Space Agency’s (ESA) Euclid space telescope experienced some complications shortly after its successful launch on July 1. One issue that arose was the failure of the Fine Guidance Sensor (FGS) to track faint stars. The FGS is an important component that helps orient the telescope by locking onto known stars. While extensive testing can be done on the ground, simulating real space conditions is difficult and factors like cosmic rays cannot be fully accounted for. As a result, mission control had to extend the commissioning phase to develop a software update to address the anomaly. The ESA is optimistic that this update has resolved the problem.

Another problem that was encountered was the presence of strange streaks of light in Euclid’s images. This issue was later traced back to the sun. Euclid is positioned at the Sun-Earth Lagrange Point 2, along with NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope. Despite being in Earth’s shadow and equipped with a sunshield, a small part of one of Euclid’s thrusters reflected some light that managed to evade the sunshield. This stray light appears in approximately 10% of the Visible light instrument (VIS) images.

The impact of this stray light on Euclid’s mission is still uncertain. However, the initial tests following the software update for the FGS appear promising, with the telescope now able to detect more stars. Further observations are needed to fully evaluate the situation. Euclid’s mission is aimed at studying the “dark universe,” focusing on dark matter and dark energy. The ESA remains hopeful that the complications encountered by Euclid can be resolved to ensure the mission’s success.

Source: ESA (European Space Agency)

