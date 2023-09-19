Dark Photon Identified as Potential Candidatus pro materia obscura

A recent analysis conducted by researchers at the ARC Centre of Excellence for Dark Matter Particle Physics and the University of Adelaide suggests that dark photons may be the missing link to understanding the nature of dark matter. Dark photons are hypothetical particles that could serve as a bridge between the dark sector of particles and regular matter.

Dark matter is a mysterious substance that has a gravitational effect on normal matter, causing galaxies to rotate faster than expected and light to bend around massive objects. While there are several candidates for dark matter, the standard model of particle physics has not been able to provide a comprehensive explanation.

Physicist Nicholas Hunt-Smith and his team examined data from particle collider experiments and found that the presence of dark photons better matched the observed results compared to the standard model. With a confidence level of 6.5 sigma, the odds that dark photons do not explain the observations are estimated to be around one in a billion.

The researchers focused on the deep inelastic scattering process, which is a way particles scatter following a high-energy collision. They also took into account the muon magnetic anomaly, which measures the deviation of the muon’s behavior in a strong magnetic field from standard model predictions.

By introducing the possibility of dark photons, the preference for them as a candidate increased, and the muon magnetic anomaly was significantly reduced. These findings support the hypothesis that dark photons could be evidence for a particle discovery.

While further research and confirmation are needed, the team hopes that their findings will encourage other researchers to explore the existence of dark photons and their implications for understanding dark matter.

Source: Journal of High Energy Physics.