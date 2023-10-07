Urbs Vita

Science

Seres Astronauts Livestream Experimentum cum Servio in Tiangong Stationis Spatii

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Oct 7, 2023
Chinese astronauts Gui Haichao and Zhu Yangzhu conducted a groundbreaking experiment on the Tiangong space station by livestreaming themselves lighting a candle. The livestream took place during the fourth installment of the “Tiangong classroom” series, where the astronauts shared their experiences and conducted educational activities.

In the video, the astronauts demonstrated that flames in the microgravity environment of low Earth orbit appear nearly spherical, in contrast to the teardrop shape flames exhibit on Earth due to buoyancy-driven convection. The weaker convection current in low Earth orbit causes the flame to disperse in all directions, giving it a spherical appearance.

It is unlikely that a similar experiment would be replicated on the International Space Station (ISS). Strict fire safety protocols on the ISS limit fires to specially designed racks that help contain flames. These safety rules were implemented following a fire incident on the Russian space station Mir in 1997.

During the incident on Mir, a fire started in an oxygen-generating system and lasted several minutes. It cut off the astronauts from one of the escape vehicles and filled the modules with smoke. The cramped quarters of Mir made it challenging for the six astronauts to navigate and work together to extinguish the blaze. However, they succeeded in putting out the fire while the life support system cleared the station of toxic smoke.

The Mir incident had a significant impact on how space agencies approach fire safety on space stations. As a result, strict protocols were developed to minimize the risk of fire and ensure the safety of astronauts aboard the International Space Station.

