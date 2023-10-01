Urbs Vita

China to Launch Queqiao-2 to Support Lunar Communications

Oct 1, 2023
China is set to launch the relay communication satellite Queqiao-2 in the first half of 2024 to facilitate communication between its upcoming lunar mission, Chang’e-6, and Earth. The China National Space Administration (CNSA) announced this development on Friday. Queqiao-2 is an enhanced version of the original Queqiao satellite, which served as the relay satellite for the Chang’e-4 mission.

The Chang’e-6 mission, scheduled to land on the far side of the moon in 2024, will focus on a crater within the South Pole-Aitken Basin. Due to the moon obscuring direct communication with Earth, the mission will rely on the Queqiao-2 satellite to transmit data back to the ground crew.

Once the Chang’e-6 mission is complete, the Queqiao-2 satellite will adjust its orbit and continue to support the subsequent Chang’e-7 and Chang’e-8 missions, as well as future lunar exploration endeavors. Tang Yuhua, the deputy chief designer of the Chang’e-7 mission at the CNSA’s Lunar Exploration and Space Engineering Center, confirmed this information to the China Media Group (CMG).

Queqiao-2 will take over the relay communication services previously provided by the original Queqiao satellite, ensuring continued connectivity for the Chang’e-4 and Yutu-2 probes situated on the far side of the moon. Additionally, Queqiao-2 is expected to undertake significant scientific exploration tasks during its mission.

Overall, the launch of Queqiao-2 demonstrates China’s ongoing commitment to advancing its space exploration capabilities and expanding our understanding of the moon’s surface.

definitiones:
– Relay communication satellite: A satellite designed to facilitate communication by receiving signals from one location and transmitting them to another.
– Lunar mission: A mission conducted by a spacecraft to explore and study the moon.
– Far side of the moon: The hemisphere of the moon not visible from Earth.
– Orbit: The curved path followed by an object, such as a satellite, around a celestial body.

