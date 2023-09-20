Hibernia posset experiri Stunning Display of the septemtrionis luminum

Irish stargazers may have the opportunity to witness a remarkable display of the Northern Lights on September 23. The September equinox could bring about a spectacular showcase of the aurora borealis, particularly along the rural coastlines in the north of Ireland. There is also a chance the lights could be visible in other areas including Mayo, Ashbourne, and Dublin, depending on weather conditions. The Northern Lights exhibit dazzling hues of green, pink, and red, resulting from particles interacting with the Earth’s atmosphere.

David Moore, editor of Astronomy Ireland magazine, explained that the equinox enhances the likelihood of seeing the Northern Lights due to the tilt of the Earth towards the sun. While a quiet sun may eliminate any chances of witnessing the phenomenon, even a modest explosion on the sun during the equinox can trigger a display of the aurora. Moore suggested that those living on the north coast of Ireland would have a better view, as they can gaze out over the Atlantic Ocean without any interference from city lights in the distance.

However, Moore cautioned against getting too hopeful about observing the whole display, as it is heavily dependent on weather conditions. Ireland’s unpredictable weather often results in cloud cover, which can obstruct the view. Nevertheless, there are times of clear skies in the country, and the latest weather forecast for September 23 indicates a possibility of clear skies following a period of rain. This offers some hope for stargazers in Ireland who are eagerly anticipating a dazzling show in their night sky.

Sources: Astronomy Ireland Magazine, Met Eireann