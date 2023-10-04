NASA Monet Asteroid Bennu Hitting Earth of Small Fors in 2182

According to a recent theory by NASA, there is a small possibility that the asteroid Bennu could collide with Earth on September 24, 2182. This prediction comes years after the infamous Mayan calendar prediction of the world ending in 2012, which fortunately did not come true. NASA has confirmed that while the chances are extremely small, the potential impact would result in devastation within a 600-mile radius of the crash site, but not global extinction.

Bennu, a B-type asteroid, has a diameter of approximately 500 meters and completes an orbit around the sun every 1.2 years. It passes close to Earth every six years, leading scientists to believe that there is a slight risk of collision in the late 22nd century. The asteroid is about half the size of the one believed to have caused the extinction of dinosaurs.

NASA is already working on a plan to prevent Bennu’s collision with Earth. If the asteroid were to impact, the force would be equivalent to that of 22 atomic bombs. The space agency aims to develop strategies to divert or destroy potential threats from asteroids in the future.

In recent news, NASA’s Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification, and Security-Regolith Explorer (OSIRIS-REx) team successfully collected a sample of rocks and dust from Bennu. This mission will help scientists learn more about the composition and characteristics of potentially hazardous asteroids that could pose a threat to Earth.

It is crucial for scientists to continue monitoring and studying near-Earth asteroids like Bennu to better understand these objects and develop strategies to protect our planet from potential impacts. NASA’s ongoing efforts in asteroid research and mitigation highlight the importance of planetary defense and the need to remain vigilant about potential cosmic threats.

