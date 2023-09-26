Antarcticum Mare Ice Reaches Record Maximum Maximum Extentum

According to new analysis by the US National Snow & Ice Data Center (NSIDC), Antarctic sea ice cover has reached its lowest maximum extent since records began in 1979. The measurement, which occurred on September 10th, reached a maximum cover of 16.96 million square kilometers, approximately 13 days earlier than the median date from 1981-2010.

This new measurement is more than one million square kilometers below the previous record low set in 1986, and 1.75 million square kilometers below the average maximum extent from 1981-2010. The NSIDC believes that this record low could be the start of a long-term trend of decline for Antarctic sea ice.

The concern is that as oceans warm globally, warm water could continue to mix in the Southern Ocean polar layer, further contributing to the decline of sea ice. Climate scientists specializing in sea ice, such as Cecilia Bitz from the University of Washington, suggest that the unprecedented climate change we are witnessing cannot be explained by natural variability.

This recent finding from the NSIDC adds to a series of concerning updates on the state of Antarctica’s ice. In a study published in September 2022, researchers warned that exceeding 1.5°C of global warming could trigger multiple climate tipping points, including the collapse of the West Antarctic ice sheet. The World Meteorological Organization also reported that temperatures in Antarctica have increased by almost 3°C over the past 50 years, leading to accelerated glacier retreat.

The melting of Antarctic ice sheets has already contributed 4mm to global sea level rise between 1992 and 2011. As the melting continues, it could contribute up to one meter of sea level rise by the end of the century. In addition to rising sea levels, the melting of sea ice in Antarctica is impacting biodiversity, with species like emperor penguins facing the risk of extinction due to loss of their breeding habitats.

With these alarming trends, scientists are emphasizing the urgent need for global action to mitigate climate change and protect the fragile ecosystems of Antarctica.