Astronomia Enthusiastae in Calgary ad Testem Eclipsis Solaris Annular

Calgary, Canada is gearing up for an exciting celestial event as an annular solar eclipse is set to sweep across parts of North America. Unlike a total eclipse, an annular solar eclipse occurs when the moon passes between the sun and the Earth but is too far away to completely block out the sun. This creates a stunning “ring of fire” effect, with the partially blocked sun appearing as a glowing circle in the sky.

Dr. Phil Langill, the director of the Rothney Astrophysics Observatory and a professor at the University of Calgary, explains that during an annular eclipse, there is a crescent annulus of the sun that creeps around the outside of the moon. Although the eclipse’s path won’t pass directly over Calgary, local observers should still be able to witness a partial blocking of the sun, with approximately 60% of the sun obscured.

The eclipse is scheduled to begin shortly after 9 a.m. and end around noon, with peak viewing expected around 10:30 a.m. Dr. Langill emphasizes that annular eclipses happen slowly, allowing viewers ample time to observe the phenomenon. The best views of the eclipse will be in the southwestern United States, but Calgarians can still enjoy the spectacle.

Two public events in Calgary will provide opportunities for eclipse viewing. The Telus Spark Science Centre, in partnership with the Calgary branch of the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada (RASC), is hosting a ticketed event from 8:30 a.m. to noon, where NASA’s live feed of the annular eclipse will be broadcasted. Telescopes with solar-protective filters will be set up outside the science centre for viewers to safely observe the partial eclipse.

Additionally, Dr. Stephen Jeans, an earth and sciences instructor at Mount Royal University and Ambrose University, will host a free eclipse viewing party at the Ambrose University campus. Participants will have access to solar eclipse lenses and telescopes with safe solar filters, providing a unique and educational experience.

Seeing a solar eclipse is a rare and majestic event, and for many, it is a bucket list activity. Dr. Jeans notes that the probability of a solar eclipse passing over the same location in one’s lifetime is only once in every 383 years. Therefore, this annular solar eclipse presents a special opportunity for residents of Calgary to witness this celestial event. Get ready to turn your eyes to the sky on Saturday and experience the wonder of the annular solar eclipse.

