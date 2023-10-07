Fossilized vestigia in White Sands National Park confirmata est 21,000 ad 23,000 annos Vetus

A new study has provided additional evidence to support the age estimate of fossilized footprints found in White Sands National Park. The footprints, initially dated in 2021, sparked a scientific debate about their accuracy. However, subsequent research using different dating methods consistently supports the conclusion that the footprints are between 21,000 to 23,000 years old.

The original dating of the footprints was based on radiocarbon dating of seeds of an aquatic plant found in the fossilized impressions. However, there were concerns that the ages could be inaccurate due to the possibility of the aquatic plants acquiring carbon from dissolved carbon atoms in the water, rather than the atmosphere. To strengthen and re-evaluate the evidence, the researchers turned to radiocarbon dating of conifer pollen. This method avoids the issue of dating aquatic plants and provides a direct comparison to the original age estimates. The pollen ages were statistically identical to the corresponding seed ages, confirming the original results.

The researchers also used a dating method called optically stimulated luminescence to further support their findings. This method dates the last time quartz grains were exposed to sunlight and provided a minimum age of ~21,500 years for the quartz samples within the footprint-bearing layers.

With three lines of evidence pointing to the same age range, the researchers are confident in their conclusion that the footprints are indeed 21,000 to 23,000 years old. This research not only confirms the age of the footprints but also provides insights into the environmental conditions at that time, as the pollen samples indicate cold and wet glacial conditions.

The study, conducted by scientists from the USGS, Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, the National Park Service, and academic institutions, sheds light on the presence of humans in North America during the Last Glacial Maximum. The ongoing research at White Sands aims to understand the environmental conditions that allowed people to thrive in the region during that period.

Source: “Independent age estimates resolve the controversy of ancient human footprints at White Sands” – Jeffery S. Pigati et al. Science, 2023.

definitiones:

– Radiocarbon dating: a method used to determine the age of carbon-containing objects based on the decay of radiocarbon isotopes.

– Optically stimulated luminescence: a dating method that measures the time since certain minerals were last exposed to sunlight.

– Last Glacial Maximum: a period during the last glacial period when ice sheets were at their maximum extent.

sources:

– https://www.sciencemag.org/doi/10.1126/science.adh5007