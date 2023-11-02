Scientists Discover New Potential for Coral Heat Tolerance through Symbionts

New research conducted by the Australian Institute of Marine Science (AIMS) and the University of Melbourne has uncovered a potential solution to help coral reefs withstand bleaching events caused by rising ocean temperatures. The study reveals that adult fragments of a coral species, treated with specialized heat-evolved symbionts, have an increased ability to tolerate bleaching and recover at a quicker rate. This breakthrough offers hope for the future of coral restoration and conservation efforts.

Previous studies focused on naturally heat-tolerant symbionts, but discovered that although they improved a coral’s resistance to heat, it often came at the cost of growth. In contrast, the symbionts used in this new research, which were exposed to elevated temperatures for ten years, did not compromise the coral’s ability to grow. This finding suggests that heat-evolved symbionts could potentially be a valuable resource for reef restoration across different coral species and life stages.

During the study, adult coral fragments of the Galaxea fascicularis species, which had undergone chemical bleaching, were provided with the heat-evolved symbionts. The scientists observed that the symbionts maintained a symbiotic relationship with the corals for two years, resulting in faster recovery from bleaching and improved heat tolerance, without hindering growth.

Lead author of the study, Dr. Wing Yan Chan, emphasized the potential of heat-evolved algal symbionts for long-term benefits in coral heat tolerance. The stability of the symbiosis over time provides hope that these symbionts could continue to provide benefits to coral hosts for many years to come.

This research represents a significant step forward in understanding how to enhance heat tolerance in corals. The next critical phase of the study will involve controlled field trials to determine if the intervention is successful outside of the laboratory setting, with different coral species and on a larger scale.

The findings highlight the importance of reducing emissions and actively managing coral reef systems. Novel interventions like heat-evolved symbionts have the potential to boost climate tolerance and build resilience in coral reefs, ultimately increasing their chances of survival.

FAQ:

Q: What are symbionts?

A: Symbionts are tiny cells of algae that live inside coral tissue, providing corals with energy to grow.

Q: How does the study contribute to coral restoration efforts?

A: The study suggests that treating adult coral with heat-evolved symbionts can enhance their heat tolerance and promote faster recovery from bleaching, without compromising growth.

Q: Quid est proximus gradus in hac investigatione?

A: The next step involves conducting controlled field trials to determine if the intervention is effective outside of the lab, with different coral species and on a larger scale.

Q: Why is it important to enhance coral heat tolerance?

A: Enhancing coral heat tolerance is crucial for protecting coral reefs from the detrimental effects of climate change, such as bleaching and mortality.