In mid-October 2023, neighboring volcanoes on Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula were seen erupting through an image captured by the Operational Land Imager (OLI) on Landsat 8. The image reveals the stratovolcano Klyuchevskoy, which is the tallest active volcano in Eurasia, emitting a small plume of gas, steam, and ash towards the northeast. The clear conical shape of the mountain and its rising plume cast shadows on the surrounding snow, creating a sense of three-dimensionality.

Earlier in June 2023, the Kamchatka Volcanic Eruption Response Team (KVERT) reported the start of Strombolian eruptions at Klyuchevskoy. In July, a new lava flow was detected on its southeast flank. The volcano continued to experience explosive eruptions, which resulted in varying amounts of ash being sent into the atmosphere. The aviation color code was elevated to orange at times due to the ash and gas emissions. Leading up to the image capture, activity at Klyuchevskoy intensified, with increased lava flows and incandescent materials shooting up to 300 meters above the crater rim.

Another volcano, Bezymianny, also emitted a volcanic plume during this time. However, it is more challenging to distinguish in the image due to a cloud bank. On October 16, KVERT observed an increase in activity at Bezymianny, including debris avalanches and ash being blown about 70 kilometers northeast of the volcano.

The Kamchatka Peninsula is known for its volcanic activity, being home to over 300 volcanoes. The Klyuchevskaya range, depicted in the image, is particularly prone to geological drama. An astronaut’s photo taken from the International Space Station had also captured signs of recent eruptions from both Klyuchevskoy and Bezymianny volcanoes.

Source: NASA Earth Observatory image by Wanmei Liang, using Landsat data from the U.S. Geological Survey. Story by Lindsey Doermann.