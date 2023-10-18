A “Zombie” Star Escapes from the Hyades Star Cluster

A fascinating discovery has been made by astronomers as they observe a long-dead “zombie” star emerging from the Hyades star cluster at an astonishing speed of 22,000 miles per hour. Unlike the slow zombies typically seen in movies, this white dwarf is moving rapidly relative to the cluster it has left behind. The scientific community is excited about this find since it could help solve mysteries surrounding the Hyades star cluster and provide insight into the maximum size of white dwarfs.

The Hyades star cluster, located 153 light-years away from Earth in the constellation of Taurus, is only home to a few white dwarfs. This is surprising considering that around 97% of stars in the Milky Way eventually become white dwarfs. Astronomers have speculated that the absence of white dwarfs in the Hyades could be due to ejections caused by interactions with other star clusters or massive gas clouds moving between clusters.

To investigate this theory, researchers from the University of British Columbia analyzed data from the Gaia spacecraft and discovered three white dwarfs with velocities suggesting that they may have been ejected from the Hyades. One of these white dwarfs was particularly intriguing as it was 1.3 times more massive than the sun, indicating that it originated from the Hyades cluster.

This discovery provides valuable insights into the formation of white dwarfs and their maximum size. Typically, white dwarfs have masses around 0.6 times that of the sun. However, this runaway white dwarf is much more massive and could help astronomers determine the boundary between white dwarfs and other types of stellar remnants.

White dwarfs are formed when stars run out of hydrogen fuel and their cores collapse under gravity. The outer layers expand, creating a puffed-out star that eventually forms a planetary nebula. The core of the star becomes a white dwarf, which is prevented from collapsing further by electron degeneracy pressure. White dwarfs usually approach or exceed the Chandrasekhar limit by pulling material from a companion star, causing explosive thermonuclear reactions on their surfaces.

However, this Hyades escapee white dwarf appears to be the product of a single star, making it a unique discovery and a benchmark for understanding white dwarf formation. The proximity of the Hyades cluster to the sun enables detailed study of older white dwarfs, shedding light on this intriguing astronomical phenomenon.

