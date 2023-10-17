Urbs Vita

Nova AI Ratio deprehendere et inserere Supernovae potest

Oct 17, 2023
A new AI system, known as the Bright Transient Survey Bot (BTSbot), has been developed by researchers at Northwestern University and other institutions. This AI system is capable of autonomously detecting and classifying supernovae, one of the most fascinating astronomical phenomena.

Traditionally, finding supernovae has been a labor-intensive task that involves manually searching through vast databases. Over the past six years, humans have spent over 2,000 hours checking data collected by specialized supernovae hunters. This time-consuming process could be put to more productive use.

BTSbot is designed to crawl through massive databases and identify bright points of light that represent supernovae. It is capable of analyzing data collected by the Zwicky Transient Facility (ZTF) and other supernovae hunters in real-time.

When BTSbot detects a potential supernova, it seeks to confirm its existence and collects additional data with the help of automated programs, such as the SED Machine robotic telescope at the Palomar observatory. The collected data is then passed to another program called SNIascore, which specializes in determining the type of supernova based on spectral analysis.

The collaboration between BTSbot, the SED Machine, and SNIascore resulted in the successful determination that a supernova, known as SN2023tyk, was a Type Ia supernova. This type occurs when a binary partner completely explodes. The researchers were pleased with the accuracy and speed of BTSbot’s work.

Although it is still early days for automated AI-assisted astronomy, the potential impact is promising. The ability to save a significant amount of time for students and professors involved in supernova research is a worthy goal. As BTSbot becomes more integrated into the astronomical community, there is great anticipation for the discoveries it may uncover with increased data input.

