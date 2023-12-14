Extraordinary Discovery Confirms Evolution of Tyrannosaur’s Dietary Habits

A remarkable discovery has provided scientists with significant evidence to support a long-held hypothesis on the changing dietary habits of Tyrannosaurs as they age. In a once-in-a-career find, researchers from Alberta’s Royal Tyrrell Museum of Palaeontology stumbled upon a 75 million-year-old Gorgosaurus fossil with its stomach contents miraculously preserved.

Upon closer examination in 2009, the scientists identified toe bones protruding from the dinosaur’s rib cage. Astonishingly, they realized that they were observing the remains of the Gorgosaurus’ last meal, which had been trapped in its stomach for tens of millions of years.

Recently, an analysis conducted on the stomach contents confirmed the presence of the meaty legs of Citipes elegans, small bird-like dinosaurs. This particular Gorgosaurus fossil marks the first time the stomach contents of a Tyrannosaur have been fully preserved.

Dr. Darla Zelenitsky of the University of Calgary, one of the study’s authors, expressed mixed emotions regarding the discovery. While considering it unfortunate for the Citipes, she acknowledged the remarkable stroke of luck. The findings were published in the journal Science Advances.

The preserved fossil revealed that the Gorgosaurus likely died within a week of consuming its last meal, although the exact cause of death remains unknown. The carcass was found in a river channel deposit, indicating burial rather than drowning. Rivers act as ideal environments for fossil preservation due to their high sediment content.

The juvenile Gorgosaurus, a smaller relative of the iconic T. Rex, was estimated to be between five and seven years old. At the time of its demise, it weighed approximately 738 pounds and measured about 13 feet in length. Importantly, the study also showed that young Tyrannosaurs exhibited different habits and diets compared to their adult counterparts.

Adult Gorgosauruses, weighing around 2,200 pounds, were known for hunting large herbivores with their powerful jaws and teeth. In contrast, juveniles displayed agility and speed, choosing to pursue smaller prey. The Gorgosaurus specimen discovered in Alberta offers valuable insight into the feeding behavior of these ancient predators, highlighting their precision and selectivity when hunting small and swift prey like Citipes.

The researchers intend to leverage these findings to advance their research on Tyrannosaurs’ dietary preferences and how these habits evolve over time. By pinpointing changes in diet and identifying the type of prey consumed, they hope to unveil further mysteries surrounding these fascinating creatures. Ultimately, understanding the ability of Tyrannosaurs to occupy different ecological niches throughout their lives may shed light on their unparalleled success as apex predators.