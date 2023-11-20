Шаар жашоосу

Жаңы Xiaomi Redmi Note 13R Pro орто диапазондогу смартфондор рыногун аныктайт

Xiaomi has just unveiled its latest addition to the Redmi lineup, the Redmi Note 13R Pro, and it is set to redefine the mid-range smartphone market. With a price tag of 1999 yuan for the 12GB + 256GB variant, this device offers users an exceptional user experience with its impressive specifications and sleek design.

The Redmi Note 13R Pro features a refined appearance with a substantial rear camera module that is concentrated on the left side of the device. The straight edge and straight screen design contribute to its modern and streamlined look. With a thickness of only 7.73mm and weighing just 175g, this phone strikes the perfect balance between elegance and comfort.

Powering the device is the robust Dimensity 6080 processor, which can reach a peak main frequency of 2.4GHz. It also comes with a capacious 5000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging for on-the-go convenience.

The centerpiece of the Redmi Note 13R Pro is its 6.67-inch ultra-fine four narrow-edge OLED flexible straight screen. With a resolution of 2400 × 1080p, a global excitation brightness of 1000nit, and support for a variable refresh rate between 60/90/120Hz, users can expect vibrant visuals and smooth interactions. The device also boasts an instantaneous 2160Hz touch sampling rate, 1920Hz high-frequency PWM dimming, and 10-bit color depth, enhancing the overall visual experience.

Photography enthusiasts will be impressed by the powerful camera setup on the Redmi Note 13R Pro. It features a 108-megapixel main camera, a 2-megapixel depth of field camera, and a 16-megapixel front-facing lens. Leveraging Xiaomi’s Imaging Brain AI algorithm, users can expect enhanced photo quality and intelligent imaging capabilities.

With its competitive pricing and feature-rich specifications, the Redmi Note 13R Pro sets a new standard for smartphones in its category. Xiaomi continues to push boundaries in the mid-range smartphone market, offering consumers high-end features at an affordable price point.

