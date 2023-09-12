Шаар жашоосу

Жаңы технологияларды жана AI күчүн ачуу

жаңылык

Warbits+: Ачык Бета Катталуу Азыр Мобилдик жана PC үчүн Live

ByМамфо Брешиа

Sep 12, 2023
Warbits+: Ачык Бета Катталуу Азыр Мобилдик жана PC үчүн Live

Risky Lab’s Warbits, a beloved take on the classic Advance Wars gameplay, is undergoing a complete rebuild to include modern screen sizes, cross-platform play, community creation support, and various quality of life improvements. The open beta sign-ups for Warbits+ are now available on both Steam and iOS, and will remain open until September 20th.

Warbits+ will be released on PC next month, while the mobile version’s release date has yet to be announced. However, players can wishlist the game on Steam and even download the demo in the meantime. The new release will feature 6 campaign missions, 4 skirmish missions, 4 puzzle missions, a map editor, and support for both local and online multiplayer.

The original Warbits game was highly praised, as demonstrated by its positive postmortem and its recognition as Game of the Week upon its release. The upcoming Warbits+ open beta is highly anticipated, with players eager to experience the improved gameplay on Steam Deck and iPad.

If you haven’t played the original Warbits or Advance Wars, it may be worth checking out reviews to get an idea of the game’s addictive nature and strategic gameplay. To stay updated on the latest news and developments regarding Warbits+, visit the official website.

булагы:
– Warbits website
– Risky Lab Discord server for TestFlight link
– Steam store page for Warbits+ demo and wishlist

(Note: URLs have been removed from the sources for this summary)

By Мамфо Брешиа

байланыштуу Post

жаңылык

Wordle карап чыгуу: Wordle 819 табышмакты талдоо

Sep 16, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа
жаңылык

Байыркы бактериялар 407 миллион жыл мурун жерди биринчи жолу колониялаштырган

Sep 16, 2023 Вики Ставропулу
жаңылык

Sonos Beam (Gen 2) жана Samsung HW-S60B Soundbars салыштыруу

Sep 16, 2023 Вики Ставропулу

Сиз сагындыңыз

илим

Неандерталдардан тукум кууп өткөн гендер катуу Ковид-19 коркунучун жогорулатат, изилдөө жыйынтыктары

Sep 19, 2023 Габриэль Бота 0 Comments
илим

Жок болгондорду жактоо: Неандерталдардын кадыр-баркы

Sep 19, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 Comments
илим

Байыркы келип чыгышы: Биздин өткөн сырларды ачуу

Sep 19, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 Comments
илим

Тамил Наду тесттин позитивдүү деңгээли нөл болгон бир жаңы COVID-19 учурун билдирди

Sep 19, 2023 Роберт Эндрю 0 Comments