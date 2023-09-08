Шаар жашоосу

Жаңы технологияларды жана AI күчүн ачуу

жаңылык

Valve компаниясынын жаңы аппараттык идеясы Түштүк Кореяда сертификатка ээ болду

ByРоберт Эндрю

Sep 8, 2023
Valve компаниясынын жаңы аппараттык идеясы Түштүк Кореяда сертификатка ээ болду

****

Valve has been known to have ambitions beyond the Steam Deck, and new information suggests that the company may be getting ready to ship one of its hardware ideas. The National Radio Research Agency in South Korea has certified a “low-power wireless device” from Valve with the designation “RC-V1V-1030.” While the certification does not provide many details about the device, it does indicate that it uses 5GHz Wi-Fi, which is already common in most computers. Regulatory agencies typically require certification for devices that will be imported and potentially sold in a country. The Valve device has not yet appeared in the United States’ FCC database or the Bluetooth SIG, but this may change in the future.

In Valve’s code, there are some hints about the company’s hardware plans. Michael Larabel from Phoronix discovered that Valve has made changes related to the Steam Deck’s Van Gogh APU, including references to the product names “Galileo” and “Sephiroth.” Valve’s Greg Coomer has previously mentioned that the existing APU in the Steam Deck could also be suitable for a standalone VR headset. However, it is less likely that a new Steam Controller gamepad would contain the entire Steam Deck chip.

Valve has been exploring various hardware ideas, including a standalone VR headset codenamed “Deckard,” as confirmed by sources in 2021. Patent images of the device have also been circulating. Whether the certified “low-power wireless device” is related to a refresh of the Steam Deck or a completely new hardware product remains to be seen. However, it might be wise for Valve to make an announcement before Nintendo reveals its successor to the Nintendo Switch.

булагы:
– The Verge (Sean Hollister)
– Arca.live (via Brad Lynch)
– Phoronix (Michael Larabel)
– Brad Lynch (YouTube)
– Ars Technica

By Роберт Эндрю

байланыштуу Post

жаңылык

Mortal Kombat 1деги Эрмактын ачыкка чыккан сүрөтү каармандын дизайны жөнүндө талкууну жаратты

Sep 12, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа
жаңылык

НАСАнын MOXIE адам потенциалдуу миссиялары үчүн Марста кычкылтек чыгарат

Sep 12, 2023 Роберт Эндрю
жаңылык

Иконикалык 1973 Porsche 911 Carrera RSR аукциондо сатылат

Sep 12, 2023 Роберт Эндрю

Сиз сагындыңыз

технология

HMD Global смартфондор портфелинин кеңейгенин жарыялады

Sep 12, 2023 Габриэль Бота 0 Comments
технология

Qualcomm Apple менен 5G чиптерин 2026-жылга чейин жеткирүү келишимине кол койду

Sep 12, 2023 Роберт Эндрю 0 Comments
технология

Hypergryph жаңы көп оюнчу биргелешкен баш катырма укмуштуу окуялуу платформасын жарыялайт: POPUCOM

Sep 12, 2023 Роберт Эндрю 0 Comments
жаңылык

Mortal Kombat 1деги Эрмактын ачыкка чыккан сүрөтү каармандын дизайны жөнүндө талкууну жаратты

Sep 12, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа 0 Comments