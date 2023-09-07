Шаар жашоосу

Жаңы технологияларды жана AI күчүн ачуу

жаңылык

Туристтер көп жылдар бою "жоголгон континентте" эс алышы мүмкүн

ByВики Ставропулу

Sep 7, 2023
Туристтер көп жылдар бою "жоголгон континентте" эс алышы мүмкүн

Tourists from around the world may have been unknowingly vacationing on the remnants of a long-lost continent known as Greater Adria, according to scientists. Around 250 million years ago, Greater Adria broke off from North Africa and gradually sank beneath parts of Southern Europe, including the Alps, the Apennines, the Balkans, and Greece. Today, only a small strip of this lost continent remains, running from Turin through the Adriatic Sea to the heel of Italy’s boot.

Douwe van Hinsbergen, a professor at Utrecht University, compared Greater Adria to the legendary lost city of Atlantis, stating that many people spend their holidays on this ancient land without even realizing it. He explained that the rest of the continent is hidden beneath the Earth’s surface.

This isn’t the first time a “lost” continent has been discovered. In 2017, scientists unveiled the existence of Zealandia, also known as Te Riu-a-Māui in the Māori language, which had been considered lost for 375 years. Zealandia was once part of the supercontinent Gondwana, which existed over 500 million years ago and included Western Antarctica and Eastern Australia.

The discovery of Zealandia was significant because it demonstrated that something as substantial as a continent can remain hidden for centuries. Most of Zealandia is underwater, but its existence has helped geologists understand how geological processes can shape and reshape Earth’s surface over millions of years.

Both Greater Adria and Zealandia serve as reminders that Earth’s history is complex and that ancient landmasses can have a profound influence on the present geology of our planet. These discoveries open up new possibilities for understanding continental drift, plate tectonics, and the evolution of our planet over time.

булагы:
– Douwe van Hinsbergen, Professor of Global Tectonics and Paleogeography at Utrecht University.
– TN News (no URL provided)

By Вики Ставропулу

