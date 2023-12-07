Жаңы изилдөө ар кайсы мамлекеттерде марихуана менен дарылоонун ар кандай көрсөткүчтөрүн табат

A recent study conducted by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) has revealed that there are significant differences in rates of marijuana treatment admissions among different states. Contrary to fears expressed by critics, the study shows that states where cannabis sales remain illegal have higher rates of treatment admissions for the drug.

The data, which covers the year 2021 and includes nearly 1.5 million admissions to state-licensed facilities, indicate that marijuana or hashish was the primary substance leading to treatment admissions in 10.2 percent of cases. This places marijuana as the fourth most common substance after alcohol, heroin, and methamphetamine.

Interestingly, the study also demonstrates that states with the highest rates of marijuana treatment admissions per capita had not yet legalized recreational cannabis sales at the start of 2021. While some of these states permitted medical marijuana use, none had legal recreational sales until subsequent years.

On the other hand, states with the lowest rates of admissions primarily for marijuana were found to have legalized recreational or medical cannabis. New Hampshire, New Mexico, and West Virginia had the lowest rates of marijuana-related treatment admissions, with just 2 to 4 admissions per 100,000 residents.

It is important to note that the study’s findings may be influenced by various factors beyond the legality of cannabis. The study highlights that referrals for treatment can be affected by other variables such as the criminal justice system, which refers a significant number of individuals to treatment programs.

Although the study shows a decline in admissions for cannabis treatment in 2021, the authors of the study express concern over the rising risk factors for problem marijuana use. They recommend that primary care physicians and healthcare professionals play a larger role in recognizing cannabis use disorder and referring individuals to treatment.

Overall, this study emphasizes the need for comprehensive research and analysis to understand the complex relationship between marijuana legalization, treatment admissions, and substance use disorder.