Frustration Ensues as Spotify’s Wrapped Encounters Technical Glitches

Spotify Wrapped, the highly anticipated annual feature that unveils personalized listening insights, has left many users disappointed due to technical errors. Despite Spotify’s commendable effort to make Wrapped accessible on the web for the first time, the experience has failed to load for numerous individuals.

Instead of being greeted by the login page upon visiting Spotify.com/wrapped, some users (myself included) have been met with a disheartening blank webpage adorned with the dreaded words “500 Internal Server Error.” Reports have flooded X (formerly Twitter), with users expressing frustration over encountering the same issue across both the desktop and mobile versions of the Spotify Wrapped webpage.

Upon meticulous investigation, it is evident that the website is only sporadically available to a select few. In my case, after several attempts, I managed to access the site, only to be greeted by an error message after refreshing the page. As hoards of users inundate Spotify in their rush to obtain their Wrapped reports, the platform may be struggling to meet the overwhelming demand.

The Verge has reached out to Spotify to inquire about any known issues but has not received an immediate response. It remains unclear whether Spotify is aware of the technical glitches plaguing Wrapped or if they are working on a solution.

Although the web version of Wrapped encounters problems, users can still access their personalized roundup through the Spotify mobile app available on Android and iOS devices. Spotify has introduced exciting new features to Wrapped this year, such as the “sound town” feature that assigns users a virtual town based on their musical preferences throughout the year. Additionally, a character is tailored to reflect an individual’s unique listening habits.

As the anticipation for Spotify Wrapped continues to rise, users around the world hope that Spotify will address the technical issues promptly, allowing them to immerse themselves in a comprehensive reflection of their musical journey during 2023.

