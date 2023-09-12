Шаар жашоосу

Жаңы технологияларды жана AI күчүн ачуу

жаңылык

iOS 17: iCloud Keychain менен iPhoneдо сырсөздөрдү кантип бөлүшүүгө болот

ByРоберт Эндрю

Sep 12, 2023
iOS 17: iCloud Keychain менен iPhoneдо сырсөздөрдү кантип бөлүшүүгө болот

Apple is introducing a major improvement for iCloud Keychain with iOS 17, allowing users to seamlessly share credentials with anyone. The new feature, known as “Family Passwords,” enables users to share passwords and passkeys with a group of trusted contacts. This feature is end-to-end encrypted and makes password sharing easier and more secure.

To share passwords on an iPhone running iOS 17, follow these steps:

  1. Орнотуулар колдонмосун ачуу
  2. Swipe down and tap on Passwords
  3. Under the Family Passwords section, choose “Get Started”
  4. Add people to your shared password group (their iPhone must also be on iOS 17)
  5. Select the passwords or passkeys you want to share
  6. Tap “Move” in the top right corner
  7. Send a message to the person/people you are sharing passwords with

It is possible to set up multiple shared password groups, allowing for more flexibility and convenience. However, there is a quirk when deleting shared passwords. They are moved to a Recently Deleted folder, which will be automatically deleted after 30 days. If you want to remove a shared password but keep it in your own passwords, you can recover it by tapping on the password in the Recently Deleted folder and selecting “Recover to My Passwords.”

Shared passwords across Apple devices enhance the convenience of iCloud Keychain and make it a more competitive option compared to paid password managers. This new capability in iOS 17 brings added versatility and security to password sharing. Are you excited about this new feature?

булагы:

– 9to5Mac

- Apple

By Роберт Эндрю

байланыштуу Post

жаңылык

Wordle карап чыгуу: Wordle 819 табышмакты талдоо

Sep 16, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа
жаңылык

Байыркы бактериялар 407 миллион жыл мурун жерди биринчи жолу колониялаштырган

Sep 16, 2023 Вики Ставропулу
жаңылык

Sonos Beam (Gen 2) жана Samsung HW-S60B Soundbars салыштыруу

Sep 16, 2023 Вики Ставропулу

Сиз сагындыңыз

илим

НАСАнын Curiosity Rover Марстагы Гедиз Валлис тоо кыркасына жетти

Sep 19, 2023 Роберт Эндрю 0 Comments
илим

Эль Гордо Галактика кластери космологиянын стандарттык моделине каршы келет

Sep 19, 2023 Габриэль Бота 0 Comments
илим

Изилдөө жок болуп кетүүлөрдүн 60% үчүн жооптуу инвазивдүү түрлөрдү көрсөтөт

Sep 19, 2023 Роберт Эндрю 0 Comments
илим

Жердин магнит талаасы короналдык массаны чыгаруунун таасири

Sep 19, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 Comments