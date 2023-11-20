Samsung S90C QD-OLED сыналгы: Оюнчулар жана кино сүйүүчүлөр үчүн кийинки деңгээлге чөмүлүү

Samsung has introduced its latest innovation, the S90C QD-OLED TV, which promises to revolutionize the way gamers and movie enthusiasts experience their favorite content. With an advanced Quantum Dot OLED display, this cutting-edge television offers a truly cinematic marvel.

The S90C QD-OLED TV boasts an incredibly immersive viewing experience, thanks to its vibrant colors, deep blacks, and exceptional contrast. The Quantum Dot technology enhances color accuracy and provides an extensive color gamut, resulting in lifelike visuals that bring movies, games, and TV shows to life like never before.

Featuring a high refresh rate and low input lag, the S90C QD-OLED TV is tailor-made for gamers. With fast response times and smooth motion handling, it ensures that every gaming session is free from distracting motion blur or ghosting. Gamers will appreciate the precise control and immersive experience this television brings to their favorite titles.

Movie enthusiasts will also be delighted by the S90C QD-OLED TV’s capabilities. Its deep blacks and infinite contrast ratio create a truly cinematic experience, allowing viewers to see every detail, even in the darkest scenes. Whether you’re watching the latest blockbuster or indulging in a classic movie night at home, this TV will transport you directly into the action.

Additionally, the S90C QD-OLED TV features a sleek and minimalist design that blends seamlessly with any interior. Its near-bezel-less display and ultra-thin profile provide a visually stunning centerpiece for any living room or entertainment space.

With its state-of-the-art technology and stunning display, the Samsung S90C QD-OLED TV sets a new standard in home entertainment. Gamers and movie enthusiasts alike will appreciate the immersive experience it delivers, making every viewing and gaming session an unforgettable one.

Көп берилүүчү суроолор (FAQ):

Q: What is QD-OLED technology?

A: QD-OLED (Quantum Dot OLED) is a display technology that combines the advantages of Quantum Dot and OLED technologies. It offers superior color accuracy, wider color gamut, deep blacks, and infinite contrast ratio.

Q: Does the S90C QD-OLED TV support HDR (High Dynamic Range)?

A: Yes, the S90C QD-OLED TV is HDR compatible, allowing for enhanced brightness, color accuracy, and contrast in HDR content.

Q: Does the S90C QD-OLED TV support gaming features?

A: Absolutely! The S90C QD-OLED TV is designed with gamers in mind, offering a high refresh rate, low input lag, and fast response times for a smooth and immersive gaming experience.

Q: Is the S90C QD-OLED TV compatible with voice assistants?

A: Yes, the S90C QD-OLED TV is equipped with built-in voice control capabilities, allowing users to conveniently control their TV using voice commands.

Q: Are there different screen sizes available for the S90C QD-OLED TV?

A: Samsung offers the S90C QD-OLED TV in various screen sizes ranging from 55 inches to 85 inches, catering to different room sizes and viewing preferences.