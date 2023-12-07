Кайгылуу торттун сыйкырын ачуу

Summary: Sad Cake, an old-fashioned recipe that originated in The Lubbock Women’s Club Cookbook from 1983, has become a sensation in the dessert world. Its simple ingredients and easy instructions make it a favorite among home bakers. By adding your own twists and substitutions, you can create a unique variation of this classic treat.

Unleashing My Inner Baker with Sad Cake

When I first stumbled upon an intriguing recipe called “Sad Cake,” I was immediately drawn to its vintage charm. I couldn’t resist trying it out, especially after learning that it had become the most popular dessert recipe of 2023 on Simply Recipes.

Originally named “Sad, Sad Cake,” this retro treat requires just a few basic ingredients: Bisquick, eggs, and brown sugar. Mixing them together and baking the batter results in a cake that rises and then falls, revealing a beautifully crackly surface.

Having grown up with Bisquick in my kitchen, I was excited to see it as the star ingredient. Its convenience and nostalgia made me appreciate this recipe even more. With flour, shortening, salt, sugar, and baking powder already combined, Bisquick spares you the trouble of reaching for each ingredient separately.

Although I’m not particularly fond of coconut, I decided to follow Senior Editor Sara Bir’s suggestion of adding shredded coconut to the recipe. To my surprise, the coconut brought an extra layer of flavor and texture that even converted coconut skeptics in the house enjoyed. The result was a slightly caramel-y cake with delightful bites of coconut, reminiscent of a blondie.

After making this cake multiple times, I discovered that Sad Cake is a canvas for creativity. Here are some tips and tricks I’ve found useful:

1. No Bisquick? No problem. Create your own substitute by combining one cup of all-purpose flour, one tablespoon of vegetable oil, 1 1/2 teaspoons of baking soda, and 1/4 teaspoon of kosher salt for each cup of Bisquick needed.

2. Scaling the recipe is simple. If you don’t need a large batch, halve the ingredients and bake it in an 8×8-inch pan instead. Keep an eye on the cake and start checking for doneness around the 25-minute mark.

3. Experiment with different additions. Chopped dark chocolate lends a flavor similar to Mounds candy bars. You can also replace sweetened shredded coconut with unsweetened or fold in dried fruit for a delightful twist. Don’t hesitate to add a teaspoon of ground cinnamon or cardamom for a spiced flavor, or a splash of vanilla extract for an extra aromatic touch.

Sad Cake’s versatility and nostalgic charm make it a delightful dessert option. With its simple ingredients and endless possibilities, this retro treat is sure to satisfy any sweet tooth craving.