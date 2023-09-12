Шаар жашоосу

Жаңы технологияларды жана AI күчүн ачуу

жаңылык

Mortal Kombat 1деги Эрмактын ачыкка чыккан сүрөтү каармандын дизайны жөнүндө талкууну жаратты

ByМамфо Брешиа

Sep 12, 2023
A leaked image of Ermac in the upcoming game Mortal Kombat 1 has caused a stir among fans, with some questioning the character design choices. While many eagerly await the release of the final trailer, fans have noticed a trend of characters in the game featuring open-toed shoes or bare feet. Baraka, Katana, Li Mei, and Nitara have all been seen with their toes exposed.

The leaked image of Ermac showcases the telekinetic fighter in his full form, revealing more of his appearance than previously shown. While fans generally approved of his outfit, some expressed concern about his wrinkled, mummy-like skin. There is hope that alternate outfits or gear will be available to cover him up.

One recurring question among fans is why so many characters in Mortal Kombat 1 have their toes exposed. Some commenters on social media have jokingly suggested that someone at NetherRealm may have a foot fetish. Others wonder if there is a deeper meaning behind the apparent foot fetish, such as commentary on Liu Kang’s fascination with martial arts.

It is worth noting that Street Fighter 6 also faced criticism for its portrayal of feet, leading some to speculate that it may be a broader trend within fighting games. As fans anxiously await the release of Mortal Kombat 1, it remains to be seen whether there will be any changes to the character designs or if the foot fetish speculation will be addressed.

булагы:
– Brianna Reeves. “Mortal Kombat 1: Leaked Image Shows Ermac’s Full Form.” Dexerto. (2023-09-11).

